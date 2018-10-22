Elon Musk

Elon Musk Says He'll Offer Free Underground Tunnel Rides in Los Angeles This December

The Boring Company's CEO says the first mass transit tunnel will be completed by Dec. 10.
Elon Musk Says He'll Offer Free Underground Tunnel Rides in Los Angeles This December
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
2 min read

In less than two months, Los Angeles consumers may be careening through a two-mile underground tunnel at speeds up to 155 miles per hour.

That’s according to Elon Musk, founder and CEO of The Boring Company, who announced the news Sunday -- via Twitter, of course.

Musk, who also runs electric car giant Tesla and rocket company SpaceX, founded The Boring Company in 2016 with the aim to revolutionize mass transit and cargo movement. Musk has said the company spawned from a joke, but whatever its inspiration, the infrastructure and tunnel construction company is now an industry leader -- raising close to $113 million in venture funding in April, according to an SEC filing. The company aims to develop regional tunnels on the east and west coasts, as well as one connecting D.C. and Baltimore and another between downtown Chicago and the O’Hare airport -- all using Musk’s idea to transport people on fast-moving “electric skates,” a technology he calls “Loop.”

Related: I Ran My Day Like Elon Musk Runs His -- and This Is What Happened

When the first test tunnel -- under the Hawthorne neighborhood of Los Angeles -- is finished, it should be able to carry pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. And in a follow-up tweet, Musk announced he’d be offering up free rides at the SpaceX headquarters the day following the opening event.

As far as the Dec. 10 goal, it may be wise to look at it as a ballpark figure rather than a sure thing -- after all, Musk has a tendency to over-promise on deadlines and, at times, underdeliver. (Just look at his track record for Tesla’s Model 3 production schedule or SpaceX’s timeline goals). In a June shareholder meeting, Musk admitted he does “have an issue with time” and that it’s something he’s “been trying to get better at.”

One Twitter user asked Musk to clarify regarding his self-imposed deadline, and the famed entrepreneur’s response speaks for itself.

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Elon Musk

Advice for Elon Musk From Richard Branson, Arianna Huffington and Mark Cuban

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Drops New Twitter Bomb on the SEC

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's $20 Million Settlement for Fraud Charges Add to an Increasingly Bizarre Year for the Billionaire