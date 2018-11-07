Dubai To Host Abundance 360 Summit in March 2019

Dubai Future Foundation signs MoU with Singularity University's Dr. Peter H. Diamandis.

November 7, 2018 3 min read

The Abundance 360 (A360) Summit -an executive mastermind group, dubbed the ‘Davos for Exponential Tech’, created by Dr. Peter H. Diamandis- will be held in Dubai on March 26-27, 2019.

The inaugural two-day A360 Dubai Summit, which will kick off a highly curated one-year program for entrepreneurs, C-level executives and government leaders, will be held under the patronage of His Highness Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Dubai Future Foundation.

The memorandum of understanding was concluded between Dubai Future Foundation and Dr. Peter H. Diamandis, executive founder of Singularity University, and founder and Executive Chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation, in Boston yesterday. Upon signing the MOU, Abdulaziz Al Jaziri, Deputy CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said, “Partnering with Abundance 360 (A360) comes as Dubai Future Foundation continues to work on exploring ways to bring the future, along with all the potential benefits, to today’s world. We are also working to positively impact the culture around us to support risk-taking and entrepreneurship, for it's our firm belief that human ingenuity is key to delivering on the future.”

The flagship A360 CEO Summit takes place each January in Beverly Hills, California for a group of highly curated CEOs, entrepreneurs, executives and leaders. The program focuses on the most exciting exponential technologies which are going from ‘deceptive’ to ‘disruptive’ over the next two to three years.

With the global gathering held every year in Beverly Hills in January, and regional summits held in Shanghai, Sao Paulo and now Dubai, the A360 Summit curates insights from the world’s leading experts in disruptive technology, ranging from machine learning to robotics, virtual reality and blockchain, showcasing how these and other emerging technologies will impact business and the world in the next one to three years.

The A360 Summit is also unique in that Dr Diamandis has made a 25-year commitment to run A360, through 2038. Speaking at the partnership MOU signing, Dr. Diamandis commented, “I am incredibly excited to bring Abundance 360 to the United Arab Emirates, a country that is pushing the boundaries of technological innovation. Bringing the summit to Dubai reflects my passion and mission to help entrepreneurs in the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa understand the impact of exponential technologies, and to give the region’s leaders a hands-on experience of the rate of change that is going on in their region and the world.”

Aman Merchant, Chief Disruptor at d’labs, A360’s exclusive strategic partner in the MENA region, added, “Having been a A360 Global member for the past three years, I have been extremely impressed with the insights, ideas and inspiration A360 offers its members. For anyone looking to rewrite the playbook in their respective industries by leveraging exponential tech, there is no other global program like this and Dr Diamandis’ choosing to host the inaugural A360 program in the MEASA region in Dubai perfectly aligns with the bold & futuristic vision of the leadership of Dubai.”

