This Hilarious Bingo Card That Collects Every Podcast Cliché Has Gone Viral

Is your favorite podcast guilty of any of these?

November 8, 2018 2 min read

Here at Entrepreneur, we love a good podcast. In fact, we produce several of our own!

That said, practitioners of the form -- including us -- do have a tendancy to be somewhat formulaic at times, resorting to clichéd language and production techniques. Twitter user Alex Sujong Laughlin noticed this and created a "Podcast Bingo" card that quickly went viral.

i made this bc i'm an asshole pic.twitter.com/7YHMHeQN4Y — Alex Sujong Laughlin (@alexlaughs) November 5, 2018

Yeah. Hits a bit close to home.

With the Twitter community being what it is, several users jumped in with suggestions for additional items to add, and Mashable collected some of the best:

I don’t see “Opening is a bunch of clips/one liners from movies” — Jizz Johnson (@jizzjohnson68) November 6, 2018

ZipRecruiter's powerful matching algorithm... — casey john leonard (@Casey_J_Leonard) November 6, 2018

“Make hiring easier with zip recruiter”

“I love my Casper mattress” — Hailey (@GracefulTornado) November 6, 2018

Missed out:



1. Minimal editing

2. Interminable 'housekeeping' section read out really slowly

3. Shit Skype connections

4. Man with most annoying laugh closest to microphone

5. 'How are you?' / 'I'm VERY well, sir, how are you?'

6. Goodytwoshoes absence of copyrighted music https://t.co/5lBtRoS15q — Michael Poppies Now (@IrkthePurists) November 6, 2018

“...or wherever you get your podcasts” — Aaron Elya (@DiscJockeyEtc) November 5, 2018

Now, if you'll excuse us, we'll be putting in our earbuds now.