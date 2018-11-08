Podcasts

This Hilarious Bingo Card That Collects Every Podcast Cliché Has Gone Viral

Is your favorite podcast guilty of any of these?
Image credit: alvarez | Getty Images
Here at Entrepreneur, we love a good podcast. In fact, we produce several of our own!

That said, practitioners of the form -- including us -- do have a tendancy to be somewhat formulaic at times, resorting to clichéd language and production techniques. Twitter user Alex Sujong Laughlin noticed this and created a "Podcast Bingo" card that quickly went viral.

Yeah. Hits a bit close to home.

With the Twitter community being what it is, several users jumped in with suggestions for additional items to add, and Mashable collected some of the best:

Now, if you'll excuse us, we'll be putting in our earbuds now.

