Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 10: 'I Don't Know If I Can Drop F-Bombs on Elevator Pitch'

One entrepreneur has to rein in his enthusiasm after an excellent pitch meeting.
Investors need more than just a big idea or a good pitch. If you want others to spend money on your startup, you need to show them how they can expect to get their investment back with interest.

This week’s Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch introduces four startups, which include the maker of weighted pom-poms and a furniture subscription service. Every one of the startups has its strengths -- an excellent pitch, a big idea or a new patent, but only a few of them are able to show financial results and realistic expectations.

Those hard numbers help the judges decide what each startup is worth and whether they ought to invest.

Related: Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 9: Ride-Sharing, but With Teslas

One entrepreneur pitches with such enthusiasm that the judges were more curious about what she had for breakfast than her actual product. And while her pitch was eventually rejected, it helped lead to an important tip: When pitching, you should always use about 50 percent more energy than you feel comfortable with. 

After, the judges listen to a pitch which one of the judges calls his favorite idea he's heard on the show so far. 

To learn more about that startup, stream this week’s Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.

