This Is What It's Like to Drive the Ferrari Hatchback, the World's Most Practical Supercar

Cutting-edge versatility meets old-school power in the GTC4Lusso.

November 26, 2018 4 min read

Italian supercars are extremely fast, insanely rare and absolutely gorgeous. But they’re also cramped, loud and impractical… right? Not if you’re talking about the Ferrari GTC4Lusso.

The “family Ferrari,” as it is known, offers four-wheel-drive, back seats and, yes, an honest-to-goodness hatchback. Technically a "shooting brake,” which is essentially a two-door station wagon, this Prancing Horse is one of the most unique cars on the road today. After a weekend spent driving a test unit -- which is just as fun as it sounds -- Entrepreneur can confim that it’s also the world’s most practical supercar.

Related: 8 Best Dream Cars of 2018 for Entrepreneurs

“This is a car designed for clients wanting to experience the pleasure of driving a Ferrari anywhere, anytime,” says the storied Italian brand. “It’s for drivers who demand exceptional power, but refuse to compromise on in-car comfort, sporty elegance and impeccable detailing.”

Image credit: Ferrari North America

The in-car comfort and tech is impressive for any vehicle, let alone one with a massive V12 (more on that later). Its over 10-inch HD infotainment system with capacitive touch technology and Apple CarPlay compatibility is state-of-the art, and -- unlike other, more driver-oriented Ferraris -- actually within touching distance for the passenger. (Not that I allowed anyone to mess with the SiriusXM radio, which was locked to the smooth '70s “yacht rock” station, The Bridge.) There’s even a mini display with a variety of functions in front of the passenger, again emphasizing the car’s focus on whoever is lucky enough to be riding shotgun.

Image credit: Ferrari North America

Inside, the Lusso also features an eye-popping panoramic roof and sinfully soft leather as far as the eye can see. The seats are supportive yet comfortable, and after hours of driving from New York City to the East End of Long Island, neither me nor my passenger felt the least bit sore. (Try accomplishing that feat in another supercar.) While the back seats aren't big enough for more than a short ride for two adults, they are fine in a pinch -- or to store any luggage you can’t quite fit in the sizable, 16 cubic-foot trunk.

Related: Why It Pays to Break the Rules at Work

Now, about that engine. It’s classic Ferrari all the way, a 6.3-liter V12 beast that produces 680 horsepower, redlines at 8,250 rpm, and goes from 0 to 60 in 3.4 seconds all the way up to a mind-boggling 208 mph top speed. A hybrid this is not, and fuel economy isn’t one of the Lusso’s strong suits -- expect around 12 city/17 highway mpg. (If you’re worried about gas prices, though, is a $377,000 ride really for you?)

In any case, getting hosed at the pump is the last thing you’ll be thinking about when the sweet sound of the engine kicks in. I ditched the automatic option and kept the 7-speed transmission in 3rd or 4th gear at cruising speeds for the optimal auditory experience. Whether I was roaring down the LIE or ripping through the curves of the blissfully empty backroads of East Hampton, this monster of an engine provided the perfect soundtrack.

Image credit: Ferrari North America

The most surprising thing about this across-the-board surprising car is how smoothly it handles, no matter what the conditions. I drove for several hours during a torrential downpour, and the Lusso was surefooted the whole time. This is thanks in no small part to a Ferrari-patented four-wheel drive system that is integrated with rear-wheel steering. (Yes, the rear wheels turn slightly as well.) These ultra high-tech vehicle dynamic controls are seamlessly integrated by Ferrari’s proprietary software, ensuring that all I felt was a sense of security.

Related: We Tried a High-Tech New Fitness System and Got Yelled at by a Digital Trainer

Indeed, the Lusso’s cutting-edge tech isn’t confined to the cabin; this is one of the most all-around passenger-focused automobiles out there. It all just happens to be wrapped in the sexy skin of a Ferrari.