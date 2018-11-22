WhatsApp Welcomes New India Head

Abhijit Bose, former CEO of digital payments firm, Ezetap, is appointed as the new India head of WhatsApp

November 22, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This year is turning out to be the year of CEO appointments. From OYO to Tesla, many tech giants are appointing new heads. The latest one to join the bandwagon is WhatsApp. Abhijit Bose, former co-founder and CEO of Ezetap (founded in 2011), a digital payments firm which was also was recognized by CNBC as one of the Top 50 Disruptors in 2018, has been appointed as the new WhatsApp head for India. The operations for the same will run in the Indian subcontinent. This is a unique endeavour and one that promises hope.

Fresh Beginnings

Bose will be heading operations from an office based in Gurgaon and will be one of the firsts to create an office and team outside the headquarters in California. Matt Idema, Chief Operating Officer of WhatsApp, said in a statement, “WhatsApp is deeply committed to India and we are excited to keep building products that help people connect and support India’s fast-growing digital economy. As a successful entrepreneur himself, Abhijit knows what it takes to build meaningful partnerships that can serve businesses across India.”

Among the many proud moments India has had in the past in the field of Indians spearheading tech giants, this case of the most recent appointment by the online messaging platform is definitely giving us a reason to rejoice.

In August, WatsApp had appointed a grievance officer Komal Lahiri, an Indian based in the U.S. Later reports surfaced that Lahiri was being shifted to the Indian base to focus growth and progress on the home soil.

A Happy Techie

Bose is a happy man today. He has clinched an enviable opportunity, one that many business executives would dream of having. His excitement and joy of joining the online platform were evident in his statement, “WhatsApp is special and can be a major partner for financial inclusion and economic growth in India. It’s not only how so many families stay in touch, but increasingly it’s how businesses are engaging with their customers. WhatsApp can positively impact the lives of hundreds of millions of Indians, allowing them to actively engage and benefit from the new digital economy.” Bose will join Whatsapp in the early part of 2019, the company itself revealed in the statement.

Abhijit Bose boasts of an illustrious background. A graduate from Harvard Business School and Cornell University, Bose’s professional experience gives him an edge that can help the Facebook Inc-owned Whatsapp to accomplish its goals and mission. The announcement and the appointment come after WhatsApp's efforts to inculcate more privacy in its system. New appointments lead to fresh departures as rightly said. A new tale of progress is definitely ready to unfold!