Five Books of 2018 That Every Entrepreneur Should Read

From the daily routines of leaders, to how to deal with failure and the life inside the Silicon Valley, there is much to learn from this year's published works

December 1, 2018 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every year, hundreds of books about leadership, entrepreneurship and business are published, with each offering a unique insight into how we can work towards creating a better version of ourselves and our work.

As we get ready to welcome the holiday season and the new year, let’s take a look at some of the books that were published in the past 11 months and what makes them must-reads of 2018.

Rise and Grind: Outperform, Outwork, And OutHustle Your Way To A More Successful And Rewarding Life

Written by Daymond John, the New York Times bestselling author of The Power Of Broke, this 320 pager explores how grit, persistence and hard work are the backbone of every successful business and individual. John, an entrepreneur himself, shares his experiences with several popular artistes to drive home his point. From how musician Carlos Santana strikes work-life to how female actor Catherine Zeta-Jones keeps herself focused, the author weaves several anecdotes with his personal philosophies on how to stay productive every day.

From the book: “A kung fu master could be the ultimate at 40 years old, and you think he doesn’t need to learn any more moves. But a kung fu master needs to learn a different set of moves at 70, when his muscle retention and reflexes aren’t the same. To still be a master, he has to find other things to do to replace what is gone. And so I think (work) is a constant learning curve.”

When To Jump: If the Job You Have Isn't the Life You Want

Mike Lewis’ inspiring guidebook is for anyone who wants to jump from the ordinary to achieve their dream. Through 40 stories (the designer of the Lyft logo, the creator of Humans of New York), Lewis, who left his high-paying job at Bain Capital to become a professional squash player, lays out a four-phase Jump Curve, which is essentially a four-step guide to pursuing the career of your dreams.

From the book: “There is no secret playbook to making a successful jump, no guarantee of how things will end. But after considering the jump stories I heard, across a group of otherwise unrelated narratives and characters, I identified four key concepts that seem to apply to all worthwhile jumps. Trace these common points along a narrative line, and they form the Jump Curve, an arc mapping out the phases that accompany the process of making a good jump.”

Crushing It!: How Great Entrepreneurs Build Their Business and Influence—and How You Can, Too

Serial entrepreneur and best-selling author Gary Vaynerchuk often shares motivation and success tips. In this book too, he does the same, while talking about his daughter who aspires to become a YouTube star. A useful book for anyone who wants to amplify their personal brand through social media platforms.

From the book: “Let’s say you are killing it on Twitter. What are you going to do the day you realize you’re tired of Twitter? What are you going to do if Twitter disappears?.... It’s a matter of survival to think beyond your current successes and constantly look for ways to create new ones so that you’re never limited to any one platform or even one topic. How do you do that? By creating a personal brand so powerful that it transcends platforms, products, and even your passion.”

Lab Rats: How Silicon Valley Made Work Miserable for the Rest of Us

Veteran journalist Dan Lyons raises a big question: Tech companies are frequently developing new features or apps, but when it comes to gender and racial diversity, the improvement is at a snail’s pace. Why? He points out that profit and happy employees can coexist, and leaders should work hard towards creating a positive workplace culture.

From the book: “Silicon Valley promotes the gig economy as an innovative new industry that is creating jobs for millions of people. But the jobs created are mostly bad ones.”

Lost And Founder: A Painfully Honest Field Guide To The Startup World

Rand Fishkin, the founder and former chief executive officer of SEO platform Moz, reveals the ups and downs of the startup culture that would make any founder feel less lonely.

From the book: “If you ask me why I’m so open, so bluntly honest about things that the startup ecosystem and business culture usually urge us to keep silent, this is why. I’m done with the pain of secrecy, happy to trade it for the challenges transparency brings.”