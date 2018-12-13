The Recap: Enterprise Agility Awards 2018

Enterprise Agility Awards, presented by du, honored businesses and individuals who have established themselves as clear industry innovators in their respective industries, and made prominent contributions across Middle East.

Held on December 4, 2018 at the Habtoor Palace in Dubai, UAE, Entrepreneur Middle East’s 2018 Enterprise Agility Awards, presented by du, honored businesses and individuals who have established themselves as clear industry innovators in their respective industries, and made prominent contributions across Middle East.

This year’s instalment of the event, now in its fifth edition, is a production of BNC Publishing, the media house behind Entrepreneur Middle East, and saw a total of 28 awards presented at the ceremony, with all of the winners having exhibited outstanding business conduct in the MENA region.

Hany Fahmy Aly, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Business at du, kicked off the event with a rundown on the UAE’s SME sector, and how his company both enables and enhances the ecosystem. In a conversation with Anna Roberts, the emcee for the 2018 Enterprise Agility Awards, Aly spoke about how du focuses on building “trust” with its customers, thereby empowering SMEs to realize their business objectives and future aspirations.

The 2018 Enterprise Agility Awards, presented by du, was staged with the support of Platinum Allies Malabar Gold and Diamonds, and Baker Iconic Home; Ecosystem Partner Dubai Startup Hub; and Education Partner Skyline University College. The winners hailed from a variety of industries including retail, healthcare, design, construction and banking.

“At Entrepreneur Middle East, we’ve always made it our mission to support the region's most prolific innovators and entrepreneurs,” said Wissam Younane, CEO, BNC Publishing. “The Enterprise Agility Awards is thus an extension of this objective, in which we celebrate the achievements of enterprising individuals and businesses across the region. Our winners this year have all made their presence felt in the region’s business arena over the past year, and we look forward to seeing how they grow and prosper further in the future as well.”

STARTUP OF THE YEAR THE CONCEPT

MOBILE APP OF THE YEAR 360VUZ

FASHION PLATFORM OF THE YEAR KT

FASTEST GROWTH LIFEONSCREEN

MARKET PENETRATION THEEB RENT A CAR

ONLINE PLATFORM OF THE YEAR ELABELZ

DIGITAL PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR HYPERPAY

DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTION PROVIDER OF THE YEAR WOOW

CORPORATE SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR VIRTUZONE

HOMEGROWN BRAND OF THE YEAR ARABIAN OUD

DEVELOPER OF THE YEAR AZIZI DEVELOPMENTS

SUSTAINABLE COMPANY OF THE YEAR ACCESS POWER

INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR SOLUTIONS INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE



ISLAMIC BANKING INNOVATION DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK

LOGISTICS INNOVATION DUBZ

ENTREPRENEURIAL ECOSYSTEM DEVELOPMENT SHERAA

ECOSYSTEM INFLUENCER FINTECH GALAXY

RESPONSIBLE LEADERSHIP EMAD JABER

TECH HUB OF THE YEAR DTEC

DIGITAL INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR OMAR AL GHAMDI

EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR LAUDY LAHDO

RETAIL BANKING CEO OF THE YEAR SOREN NIKOLAJSEN

MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR WEAM AL DAKHEEL

DIGITAL CEO OF THE YEAR DEEMAH ALYAHYA



EXCELLENCE IN INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS GHASSAN ABOUD

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP H.E. WALID ABUKHALED

VISIONARY OF THE YEAR AHMED KHOURI

