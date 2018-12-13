The Recap: Enterprise Agility Awards 2018
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Held on December 4, 2018 at the Habtoor Palace in Dubai, UAE, Entrepreneur Middle East’s 2018 Enterprise Agility Awards, presented by du, honored businesses and individuals who have established themselves as clear industry innovators in their respective industries, and made prominent contributions across Middle East.
This year’s instalment of the event, now in its fifth edition, is a production of BNC Publishing, the media house behind Entrepreneur Middle East, and saw a total of 28 awards presented at the ceremony, with all of the winners having exhibited outstanding business conduct in the MENA region.
Hany Fahmy Aly, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Business at du, kicked off the event with a rundown on the UAE’s SME sector, and how his company both enables and enhances the ecosystem. In a conversation with Anna Roberts, the emcee for the 2018 Enterprise Agility Awards, Aly spoke about how du focuses on building “trust” with its customers, thereby empowering SMEs to realize their business objectives and future aspirations.
The 2018 Enterprise Agility Awards, presented by du, was staged with the support of Platinum Allies Malabar Gold and Diamonds, and Baker Iconic Home; Ecosystem Partner Dubai Startup Hub; and Education Partner Skyline University College. The winners hailed from a variety of industries including retail, healthcare, design, construction and banking.
“At Entrepreneur Middle East, we’ve always made it our mission to support the region's most prolific innovators and entrepreneurs,” said Wissam Younane, CEO, BNC Publishing. “The Enterprise Agility Awards is thus an extension of this objective, in which we celebrate the achievements of enterprising individuals and businesses across the region. Our winners this year have all made their presence felt in the region’s business arena over the past year, and we look forward to seeing how they grow and prosper further in the future as well.”
STARTUP OF THE YEAR THE CONCEPT
MOBILE APP OF THE YEAR 360VUZ
FASHION PLATFORM OF THE YEAR KT
FASTEST GROWTH LIFEONSCREEN
MARKET PENETRATION THEEB RENT A CAR
ONLINE PLATFORM OF THE YEAR ELABELZ
DIGITAL PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR HYPERPAY
DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTION PROVIDER OF THE YEAR WOOW
CORPORATE SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR VIRTUZONE
HOMEGROWN BRAND OF THE YEAR ARABIAN OUD
DEVELOPER OF THE YEAR AZIZI DEVELOPMENTS
SUSTAINABLE COMPANY OF THE YEAR ACCESS POWER
INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR SOLUTIONS INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE
ISLAMIC BANKING INNOVATION DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK
LOGISTICS INNOVATION DUBZ
ENTREPRENEURIAL ECOSYSTEM DEVELOPMENT SHERAA
ECOSYSTEM INFLUENCER FINTECH GALAXY
RESPONSIBLE LEADERSHIP EMAD JABER
TECH HUB OF THE YEAR DTEC
DIGITAL INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR OMAR AL GHAMDI
EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR LAUDY LAHDO
RETAIL BANKING CEO OF THE YEAR SOREN NIKOLAJSEN
MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR WEAM AL DAKHEEL
DIGITAL CEO OF THE YEAR DEEMAH ALYAHYA
EXCELLENCE IN INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS GHASSAN ABOUD
THOUGHT LEADERSHIP H.E. WALID ABUKHALED
VISIONARY OF THE YEAR AHMED KHOURI