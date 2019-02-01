Picture Perfect: Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1, the newest addition to Nokia's value flagship range, offers premium features at a fair price.

Nokia 8.1, the newest addition to Nokia’s value flagship range, offers premium features at a fair price. Notable upgrades include imaging with Zeiss Optics, PureDisplay screen technology, and accelerated performance. The 12MP main camera with Zeiss Optics has a super sensitive sensor with large 1.4 micron pixels for precise light capture. Nokia 8.1 also has great low light imaging performance, which comes from a perfect blend of software and hardware.

With Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) technology and superfast autofocus, shaky hands won’t affect your images and videos either. Enhance your photos with the “bokeh” effect, and its secondary 13MP depth sensor. You can enjoy great selfies with a 20MP adaptive front camera. The Nokia 8.1 lets you enjoy up to two days with one charge, and operates using the Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform. The device runs Android 9 Pie, and all of this is packed into a sleek aluminum frame with curved glass, polished metal, and a stunning 6.18-inch full HD+ edge-to-edge display.

