Digital Campus: The Future of Educational Institutions

February 14, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur India

India is progressing rapidly towards becoming a cashless economy. To expedite this progress, the government is extensively promoting the “Digital India” movement. The vision is to transform India into a digitally empowered economy.

For complete adoption of the digital India movement, it’s very important that the mindset of society is altered to embrace digital. With youth being the key driver of change, the best way to achieve this is to inculcate healthy financial habits at a young age. Therefore, educational institutions provide the perfect platform as the target audience they cater to is largely in the age group of 18-25 years.

The advantages of creating a digital and cashless campus are not limited to students alone. They extend well beyond the student community and include college management, administration, and society at large.

Let’s Look at a Few Benefits:

Flexibility and Convenience – In a digital and cashless campus, students do not need to stand in long queues for fee payments. They can pay fees through their smartphones. This saves time and efforts for both, students and the college administration. It also indirectly reduces delays in payment of fees, since payment are simplified to a single click of the button. The college itself benefits from direct deposits into its bank accounts, eliminating the burden of cash deposits and the administration and coordination efforts associated with handling cash.

Simplified and Consistent Communication – In a modern and digitally connected campus, the administration can seamlessly communicate with students through a digital administration module. The administration can send out broadcast messages to the entire college or communicate with certain groups of students. Students receive important information as notifications on their mobile phones.

Reduced Administration Costs - Through a digital and cashless payments interface, a college can operate on a significantly reduced administration cost. With a digital payments system, simplified communication system and elimination of cash management, cost of manual administrative tasks is reduced. Additionally, through increased automation, there is the elimination of manual errors which leads to further savings.

Builds a Digital Mindset - A digital college campus not only facilitates digital payments, but it also provides a platform for the youth of the country to learn and practice smart money management and financial prudence. Enabling students with good financial skills prepare them to become responsible citizens of the future.

In this technologically advanced era, the digital campus is the need of the hour. Owing to its numerous benefits, a digital campus enhances and ensures holistic student engagement via digital channels. It ensures delivery of consistent communication and content throughout a university campus. In addition, it drives down operational cost and improves efficiency. This lets educational institutions focus better on academics and helps in the creation of a financially prudent generation.