The Executive Selection: Bremont

Watch aficionados with a penchant for the sea will enjoy Bremont's Waterman.

February 16, 2019 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Watch aficionados with a penchant for the sea will enjoy Bremont’s Waterman, the latest limited edition update to its Supermarine range of dive watches. The timepiece was designed in collaboration with renowned free diver, surfer, and environmentalist, Mark Healy. With an exceptional 500-meter water resistant case, the watch has a helium release valve, scratch resistant sapphire uni-directional bezel, and is powered by the COSCcertified BE-93-2AE movement, with a 42-hour power reserve. Besides its nifty features, a portion of the proceeds from its sales will go towards Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii, a non-profit organization focused on clean water initiatives.

Related: The Executive Selection: Breitling