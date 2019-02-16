My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Bremont

Watch aficionados with a penchant for the sea will enjoy Bremont's Waterman.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Bremont
Image credit: Bremont
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Watch aficionados with a penchant for the sea will enjoy Bremont’s Waterman, the latest limited edition update to its Supermarine range of dive watches. The timepiece was designed in collaboration with renowned free diver, surfer, and environmentalist, Mark Healy. With an exceptional 500-meter water resistant case, the watch has a helium release valve, scratch resistant sapphire uni-directional bezel, and is powered by the COSCcertified BE-93-2AE movement, with a 42-hour power reserve. Besides its nifty features, a portion of the proceeds from its sales will go towards Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii, a non-profit organization focused on clean water initiatives.

Related: The Executive Selection: Breitling

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Ascots & Chapels

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Breitling

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Montblanc