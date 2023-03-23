Singer Jewel Says Her Mom Allegedly Stole $100 Million From Her: 'I Woke Up and Realized She Embezzled All of My Money.'

The singer opened up about her estrangement from her mom and the alleged theft on the 'Verywell Mind Podcast.'

By Sam Silverman

Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Nineties songstress Jewel is opening up about her tumultuous relationship with her mother Lenedra Carroll, and she says theft and greed are to blame.

While speaking on the Verywell Mind Podcast with Amy Morin, the singer claimed that her mom, who was also her manager, stole millions of dollars from her and left her with a great deal of debt.

"I can't remember my exact age, but I woke up and realized she embezzled all of my money, over $100 million," Jewel said while discussing how her mother impacted her mental health.

"And then as I started investigating the truth about what my mom had told me in my life versus what was true, I had realized that pretty much everything that I formed my reality on was fiction," she added.

Although Jewel didn't go into further detail about the alleged theft, she added that she was $3 million in debt by the time she was 34, and realizing that her mother stole from her was a "very difficult psychological thing to come to terms with."

Related: Kevin Bacon Admits He Lost 'Most' of His Net Worth to Bernie Madoff's 'Too Good to Be True' Ponzi Scheme

Jewel has been estranged from her mother since the early 2000s, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The hardships Jewel, now 48, has faced inspired her to create her own mental health app, Innerworld, where people can get free support and remain anonymous in the metaverse.

Aside from her app and her platinum-selling career, she was also recently on tour with Train.

Today, the artist has an estimated net worth of $14 million.
