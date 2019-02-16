My Queue

Talent Management

Indian Talent Market is Struggling with Attracting Top Talent (Infographic)

62 per cent of companies will be using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automate repetitive tasks while recruiting
Indian Talent Market is Struggling with Attracting Top Talent (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Writer
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian talent market is going through various ups and downs due to the increased adoption of automation. According to a recent report revealed by CIEL Works, 62 per cent of companies said that they will be using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automate repetitive tasks at recruitment while 59 per cent of companies are making the workplace relevant for millennials, who are a rising constituent of the workforce.

The report is aiming at providing business leaders with insights about the talent landscape which will help them deal with the challenges in hiring top talent and driving organizational growth. Notably, talent availability has emerged as the most important challenge in attracting top talent. The lack of great talent has made a good salary and benefits a challenge.

The potential use of AI in HR is changing the dynamics of recruitment, employee engagement activities, HR operations, candidate engagement and query handling. There has been an increase in usage of chat-bots as the first level of contact for employees and prospective talent, expressed Aditya Narayan Mishra, CEO, CIEL HR Services. The senior managers are being trained to adapt their leadership style to suit the growing millennial crew.

