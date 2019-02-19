My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Inspire Me Series

How to Keep Going When All the Signs Say 'Quit'

Luba founder/designer Hannah Payne shares how she launched her fashion line for a second time after life required her to put it on hold.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Keep Going When All the Signs Say 'Quit'
Image credit: Courtesy of Hannah Payne
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
5 min read

Editor’s Note: Inspire Me is a series in which entrepreneurs and leaders share what motivates them through good times and bad, while also sharing stories of how they overcame challenges in hopes of inspiring others.

With entrepreneurship, one of the biggest challenges is knowing when the moment is right to strike. This is a lesson that Hannah Payne came to understand first-hand.

As the founder of women’s fashion label Luba, Payne faced a number of challenges getting her company up and running -- including finding an actual manufacturer to make her designs. But perhaps her biggest issue was one that involved her personal life, and timing.

In March 2015, just a month after she launched the brand, Payne was diagnosed with severe endometriosis. On top of that, her doctor told her that if she and her husband wanted to ever become pregnant, now was the time. “That was just a whole other wrench in the situation, of trying to figure out how I was going to run a company -- also trying to get pregnant and be a mom,” Payne recalled in an interview with Entrepreneur.

She said she had no other option than to put her company’s future on hold. So, that's what she did.

Related: The 'Millennial Betty Crocker' Founder of a Baking Empire Shares Her Recipe for Staying Resilient

Getting back to "start"

The following September, Payne did get pregnant with her daughter. But, then, another delay: A complication caused her baby to be born eight weeks premature. All the while, the entrepreneur was thinking about when would be the right time to restart Luba again. It took a while, she says, to realize there would never be a "right time." “I knew that if I stopped, I would never go back."

In the spring of 2017, Luba relaunched in full force. While the few stores the brand had lined up had disappeared due to the delay, Payne made up for lost time. And her efforts paid off: Today, two years later, her clothes are in 22 stores, as well as sold online. The founder says that what's kept her inspired throughout have been her customers themselves. “It's always amazing when I get to [meet our] customers,” Payne says. “I love when they talk to me about how beautiful they feel, or if they're wearing [one of our dresses] to a special event."

In the interview, Payne shared her insights about to how stay true to your aspirations when life gets in the way:  

Related: How to Stay True to Your Mission as You Grow Your Empire 

What was the last major challenge you had, and how did you motivate yourself to tackle it?

All of our fabrics come from Italy and France, and the Italians and French in the summer take all of August off! That's when we're finishing up production, as well. So, one of these fabrics from my Italian [supplier] was supposed to ship before they went on holiday, and it didn't. And I couldn't get in touch with them for over a month. That was really challenging, because it caused us to be delayed. 

The best way I handle [a challenge] is I take a break for a moment and think about the best solution. And sometimes there is no solution, and it is completely out of my control.

What is a specific lesson from an early boss or mentor that inspires you today?

A teacher at Parsons [School of Design] said to our class that when he started, he had a boss that was mean to him -- he berated and belittled him. Thirty years later, this guy [the former boss] came and interviewed for a job that was under him. He didn't hire him, because he was a mean boss, and because [Payne's former teacher didn't] want this toxic [influence] in his environment. He said, "Always remember, no matter how high you get, you started at the bottom, and you should treat people with kindness, because you never know where you're going to end up."

Related: The Co-Founder of This Celebrity-Favorite Subscription Box Shares Why Failure Is So Important for Success 

Who is a woman that inspires you?

My Luba [Payne's grandmother], whom the brand is named after. I never had a chance to meet her, but she, along with her sisters, was put in a concentration camp in their teens, survived and then came to the United States. She had seven children and died of breast cancer at 42. She was an amazing woman -- strong and powerful. Her sisters were the same way. My mom and her sister are that way, too.

For women looking to start a business or who have begun one but are feeling discouraged, what advice do you have?

Never give up! Design is in my soul; it's a part of me. I knew if I gave it up, I would lose a part of myself. And then, honestly? "Fake it until you make it." If I can't talk positively about my brand and how amazing it is, no one else is going to do that.

More From Women Entrepreneur

How to Keep Going When All the Signs Say 'Quit'
Inspire Me Series

How to Keep Going When All the Signs Say 'Quit'

Luba founder/designer Hannah Payne shares how she launched her fashion line for a second time after life required her to put it on hold.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
Jada Pinkett Smith on the Persistence and Passion That Drives Her as an Entrepreneur
Leadership

Jada Pinkett Smith on the Persistence and Passion That Drives Her as an Entrepreneur

The actress and businesswoman shares her insights about success, creative collaborations and self-care
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
NLP: What It Is and How Female Entrepreneurs Can Use It to Erase Self-Doubt and Other Obstacles
Self Doubt

NLP: What It Is and How Female Entrepreneurs Can Use It to Erase Self-Doubt and Other Obstacles

It's called neuro-linguistic programming and it can help you 'reframe' the mental barriers that keep you down.
Aimee Tariq | 7 min read
How This College Dropout Created a Fast-Growing But 'Culture-First' Hollywood PR Agency
My First Moves

How This College Dropout Created a Fast-Growing But 'Culture-First' Hollywood PR Agency

As founder and CEO of Metro PR, Tess Finkle has built a business that serves its clients and employees alike.
Stephanie Schomer | 7 min read

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Inspire Me Series

This Founder Explains Why Self-Care Must Be a Priority When You Have Big Goals

Inspire Me Series

These First-Time Founders Share What Gave Them The Inspiration to Take the Plunge

Inspire Me

How to Stay True to Your Mission as You Grow Your Empire