My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

35Under35

Hitting the Bull's Eye got This Ace Sharpshooter Into Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List

29-year-old Heena Sidhu has represented the country in Olympics, twice and is now gunning for 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Hitting the Bull's Eye got This Ace Sharpshooter Into Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List
Image credit: Entrepreneur
Feature Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Blenders Pride Reserve Collection presents Entrepreneur's 35U35 list, which includes some path-breaking names from the field of entrepreneurship. Heena Sidhu has showcased exemplary grit and composure under pressure and brought laurels to the nation in multitude.

Heena Sidhu never thought of taking up shooting as a sport professionally. Her uncle owned an ammunitions shop in the suburban town of Patiala in Punjab and she found firing fascinating from an early age. “I liked shooting as a hobby. My uncle owned an ammunition shop and I was simply fond of picking a gun and firing away. Unlike cricket, we never thought of shooting as a sport. It was the medal of Abhinav Bindra that spurred me to adopt the sport professionally,” says the composed shooter. Five years after starting the sport in 2009, she broke the glass ceiling when she became the first Indian pistol shooter to win the coveted gold at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in 2014.

Heena was the World Record Holder in the 10 metre air pistol event with a final score of 203.8. Little did anyone know that the driving force which had fueled the enigma in her was her coach and husband Ronak Pandit. Heena had just set the international stage on fire but Ronak gave up his career to contrive excellence in Heena. “We ran into each other at several international and national competitions. It was the 2012 London Olympics that turned the tide for us as athletes and changed our career paths,” chimes in Ronak. The duo got hitched in 2013. Ronak, who had been making waves at the international level hanged his boots to devote himself completely to Heena’s coaching. “It did not matter if Heena was the one who hogged the limelight or me. We decided that whoever won the medal, it belonged to us,” Ronak says.

Raring to stamp her authority from a very tender age, she showcased consistent performances in the international tournaments earning a berth in the Olympics, twice. In 2009, the then 19-year-old Sidhu won a silver medal at the ISSF World Cup in Beijing. She won first place in the women’s 10 meter air pistol event at the national championship in Kerala. The duo has already charted a roadmap gearing up for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Heena feels that except for the World Championship, 2018 has been a watershed year for her. “There was a change in the number of shots at the international level and juggling between the events took a toll on me. But once I made it to the final, I ensured that I have a medal in my kitty,” says Heena, who won two medals — 10m air pistol gold and 25m air pistol silver — in the Gold Coast and a 10m air pistol bronze in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

(This article appears in the February 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

35Under35

Hitting the Bull's Eye got This Ace Sharpshooter Into Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List

35Under35

Optimizing Logistics got this Mover and Shaker Into Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List

35Under35

Meet The Local Business Experts Who Made it to Entrepreneur India's 35U35 List