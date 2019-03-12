This Program Diagnoses Website Issues in 15 Minutes

SiteGuru audits your business's site to find and correct anything that's standing between you and your target demographic.

Having a stellar piece of real estate on the web is crucial for any growing business. It’s one of the first things potential customers, clients, investors or business partners will look at when they’re determining if they want to work with you. A great website adds a level of professionalism and credibility, but it’s easy to make mistakes if you’re new to the digital marketing game.

That’s why a lifetime subscription to SiteGuru is a must-have for your company’s website. The program performs a complete audit of your site, then uses a three-pronged approach to help you get a higher volume of quality clicks.

SEO Problems

Proper Search Engine Optimization pushes your website to the top of Google’s search results. SiteGuru takes a deep dive into the inner workings of your site to suss out SEO issues. The program gives you actionable results based on this audit to help you maximize the effectiveness of your chosen keywords and site content. It’ll also help you optimize meta descriptions, page titles and semantic structure so you can make Google Search work for you.

Usability Issues

Getting users to your website is only part of the battle: if parts of your site are difficult to use, you’ll lose potential customers every day. SiteGuru’s audit checks for usability issues, like broken links and security. It also tells you if your website is optimized for mobile use, so your clients and customers can quickly browse on their smartphones.

Troubleshooting

If your website still isn’t meeting its benchmark goals, SiteGuru gives plenty of tips for general troubleshooting. It explores the skeleton of your website to find problems you may have overlooked, like errors in your HTML and structural problems that make your website too slow. You’ll also receive a weekly update on how your site is doing and how you can improve it, so you’ll always be on top of your latest metrics.

Get a lifetime subscription to SiteGuru and kick your website up a notch