How to Quit Slacking and Start Being More Productive With Tim Ferriss

Learn how to make small changes that add up to better habits, routines, and systems.

March 18, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

What is one thing that billionaires, icons and world-class performers all have in common? They have mastered the art of productivity. Whether you want to start your own business or move up in your current career, being productive is key to reaching those goals. It sounds simple, but learning how to be productive involves making small changes that add up to better habits, routines, and systems. This online course, How Billionaires, Icons, and World-Class Performers Master Productivity with Tim Ferriss, will teach you everything you need to know.

Tim Ferriss is an early-stage tech investor + advisor and has worked with tech giants such as Uber, Facebook, Twitter, Shopify, Duolingo, and more. He’s the author of three #1 New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestsellers: The 4-Hour Workweek, The 4-Hour Body, and The 4-Hour Chef. He currently runs a podcast, which focuses on deconstructing world-class performers, and it’s ranked as the #1 business podcast on iTunes and was selected as 'Best of 2015' by Apple.

Over the course of seven HD video lessons, Tim will provide you with a short exercise on how to be ten times more productive. He’ll also cover his personal routine and Chase Jarvis, CEO of CreativeLive will join the conversation. Together, they’ll discuss their best tips for productivity, along with Tim’s new book, Tools of Titans: The Tactics, Routines, and Habits of Billionaires, Icons, and World-Class Performers.

If you’re ready to start changing your habits to create the life you want, jump on this course now while it’s on sale! It normally retails for $29, but it’s currently 65 percent off, so you can purchase it here for $9.99. With streaming and offline access, you can access the lessons anytime, anywhere and there’s no expiration date or reason to rush, these lessons are yours for a lifetime.