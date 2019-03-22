5 Ways to Make Your Supply Chain More Sustainable

One has to be pro-active in adopting sustainability in supply chain management, without waiting to be driven by competitive pressures or regulatory compliances

As our lifestyles have become more hectic, the demand for natural and pure food has also increased over time. However, if we continue extracting the goodness of nature, without replenishing it – we’ll soon be nearing the end of natural supply. It’s imperative to adopt a supply chain that is both - responsible and sustainable.

India is a country with vast natural resources. The issue of resource depletion or scarcity has slowly become a challenge for many product categories, due to over-exploitation, and climate change. Manufacturers need to be extra careful in bringing the best of nature, straight to consumers.

Here are some tips that take the much-needed sustainability factor forward.

Analysing the Lifecycle of the Resource: Manufacturers need to carry out a thorough check of the lifecycle of the resource in question, in order to ascertain the appropriate season for extraction. In order to get the best quality material from nature, one needs to wait for the right season. For instance, the best quality amla or wild forest honey can only be extracted in a particular season to give maximum benefits.

Sensitizing Suppliers: Suppliers are the people who actually implement the sustainability norm in the supply chains. Extracting of milk from pure-bred Desi Gir cows, or wild honey from the remote forests of Himalayas, suppliers hold the key to ensure a consistent supply of high-quality ingredients. Manufacturers should take the responsibility of educating the suppliers on the importance of being careful, while sourcing ingredients from natural resources. Selection of sustainable suppliers, who comply with environmental norms, can go a long way in the building of an overall sustainable supply chain.

Supporting the Supplier: Manufacturers can partner with suppliers to develop a collaborative sourcing environment. Manufacturers can offer adequate advance training, funding and technology support to their suppliers so that they source quality materials for them. Such initiatives will help them come up with better quality raw materials. Manufacturers should consistently aim at improving the livelihood of the suppliers.

Bringing Manufacturing Units Closer to the Source: Manufacturers can bring their facilities closer to the primary source. Since natural resources are perishable in nature, therefore, transporting them to manufacturing facilities, often leads to a loss in nutrient values. To keep the quality of the materials intact and avoid excess extraction, manufacturers should think of setting up their manufacturing facilities closer to nature.

Investing in Sustainability: It’s imperative we only take as much from nature, as nature can replenish. Best practises include investing in growing the entire supply chain in the long run, be it through sustainable farming to preserve soil quality or limited extraction from

forests.

In a nutshell, one has to be pro-active in adopting sustainability in supply chain management, without waiting to be driven by competitive pressures or regulatory compliances. Voluntary adoption gives manufacturers a definite edge in the market.