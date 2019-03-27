My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business Loans

Five Habits of Highly Effective Business Loan Borrowers

Effective business borrowers achieve success by finding the right overlap between business needs, loan products and the following compliance and here is what you need to know
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Five Habits of Highly Effective Business Loan Borrowers
Image credit: graphicstock
Contributor
CFA & Co-Founder Namaste Credit
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

From machinery to manpower, running a business entails consistent funding. Business Loans are one of the key pillars of these funds. But the process and ability to secure a business loan stems from a sound financial acumen. A highly effective business loan borrower is not only creditworthy but also understands the business’ credit requirements in-depth. Here are five habits that we find are most common to savvy and successful SME borrowers:

Determining the Business’ Credit Needs

From cash credit to a term loan, every loan product comes with different interest rates, disbursal structure, repayment timelines and collateral requirements. Due diligence to understand one’s business need for credit and quantum of potential benefit derived from the credit is a must to engage with a lender profitably. Effective borrowers are also aware of key factors like pre-existing business debt, business credit score and business revenue trends that play an important role in the loan approval process.

Maintaining a Strong Credit History

Effective borrowers exercise utmost discipline in loan repayment. Credit is the lifeblood of any business and provides a great degree of financial flexibility to the businessman for growth. The effective borrower will always avail the line of credit and strictly follow the repayment schedule to not only generate higher returns but also create a sound financial track record i.e. credit history. Having a good credit history in business as well as in personal life enables better deals in future loan endeavours.

Being Aware of the Fine Print

Business loans are complex products with a comprehensive set of terms and conditions that may become relevant only after some time. These terms should be conducive to one’s current and future business needs. From prepayment facility to foreclosure charges, being thoroughly aware of how well one’s line of credit is aligned with one’s business goals is a recipe of success. Having a CFO with good financial know-how will make the process smoother but in the absence of a Financial officer, consulting loan agents or even resourcing dedicated online applications will help borrowers become better informed.​​​​​​​

Getting Offers From Multiple Lenders

Simply put, ‘Shop Around’. Reaching out to multiple lenders to avail multiple business loan offers might be a tedious process but an effective business loan borrower knows that in the world of credit one-size-fits-all doesn’t exist. Every lender will have a different outlook and lending policy towards different businesses and segments, so it is best to generate multiple offers and choose the best fit. As there is no dearth of loan venders available in the market, multiple offers also provide the chance for a borrower to compare rates and use the research as leverage to negotiating good deals.  

Engaging a Professional Loan Agent  

An effective business borrower understands that engaging and dealing with multiple potential lenders can eat up a lot of time and resources.  Hence, efficient ones hire a subject matter specialist to help them avail multiple offers tailor-made to their business needs. These specialists may range from professional loan advisors to one’s Chartered Accountant or Financial Advisor. Availing professional help to augment the rationale of one’s business borrowing decisions delivers the best results.

To conclude, effective business borrowers achieve success by finding the right overlap between business needs, loan products and the following compliance. They are shrewd and work closely with professional intermediaries to get the best deal, conduct extensive market research, go through the fine print with a sharp eye and have all the necessary paperwork. Effective borrowers also follow stringent discipline in maintaining and updating their business accounts. Once the loan is availed, they are diligent about paying their loans on time so that the doors of any lender are open once they have any future credit requirements.

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business Loans

Planning to Avail a Business Loan? Important Things to Consider

Business Loans

#10 Simple Steps to Get a Business Loan

Business Loans

Want a Bank Loan? You Better Have Some Skin in the Game.