Business Loans
FinTech
That Fast Online Loan Could Have Super-high Interest Rates and Hidden Fees That Bankrupt Your Business
It's high time fintech small-business lenders should be regulated.
Financing
The Perils of Short-Term Business Loans
Sometimes it makes sense to take a loan at brutal interest rates. More often, it's a sign the business is failing and the time has come to cut losses.
Banking
This Is Good News for the Banking Industry
After falling to record lows, a new positive attitude toward the banking industry is great news due to the effects on consumer decisions.
Small Business Financing
Avoid These 5 Common Small-Business Financing Mistakes
Between the hidden fees, overlooked costs and simple misconceptions about true costs, borrowing money is a good place to look for ways to save money.
Business Loans
Want a Bank Loan? You Better Have Some Skin in the Game.
A strong equity position supports the notion that the owner is likely to protect the investment and repay borrowed funds.
Startup Funding
Successful Entrepreneurs Offer 5 Tips for Finding Elusive Startup Funding
When you no longer need their money, investor will flock to your business. The trick is keeping the bills paid until then.
Finance
Why Big Banks Are Lending More to Small Businesses
Here we go over several reasons why larger banks are starting to warm up to small-business lending again.
Finance
When Seeking Funding, Credit Unions Can Be Worth Checking Out
More credit unions are offering business loans, and their interest rates and fees are often lower than at commercial banks. What's more, their loan officers typically have more flexibility and decision-making ability than those at larger institutions.
Growth Strategies
Are We on the Verge of a Small-Business Hiring Boom?
A new study shows 40 percent of small business owners plan to make a hire in the next six months. Could this be the start of a turnaround in unemployment?