Doug and Polly White

Guest Writer
Entrepreneurs, Small Business Experts, Consultants, Speakers

Doug and Polly White are small business experts, speakers and consultants who work with entrepreneurs through Whitestone Partners. They are also co-authors of the book Let Go to GROW, which focuses on growing your business.

4 Benefits That Explain Why Large Companies Are Increasingly Turning to Coworking
Having trouble recruiting in this tight labor market? Your remote workers might be more inclined to work for you if you offer a coworking option.
The Best Ways to Pivot When You're Feeling Overwhelmed
'Delete, delegate, delay and do' is a time-management technique you're likely to find helpful.
5 Tips to Successfully Manage 'Friends and Family' Hires
Yes, the labor market is tough. But be careful about hiring someone you know. That move could lead to a long-term damaged relationship.
How You and Your Business Can Combat the Goldilocks Syndrome
Trying to be all things to all people is not your smartest move. Here's what you should do instead.
Want to be More Successful? Go to Bed.
And don't think you can 'make up' those missed hours of shut-eye on the weekend.
Can't We All Just Get Along? 5 Steps to Building Better Relationships.
To succeed, you need to increase your versatility when it comes to people who are different from you.
The Worst Word in an Entrepreneur's Vocabulary
Complacency is your worst enemy. Never, ever let it creep in to your business.
Don't Let the 'Urgent' Overtake the 'Important'
The difference between the two is key to proper time management and vital to growing your business.
Are You Building a Business or Creating a Job for Yourself?
Is it just you behind a desk or are you delegating the work? The distinction is an important one.
4 Business Practices That Will Improve Your Personal Life, Too
New year, new you? Here's how to apply business ideas to make those weight loss and exercise resolutions 'the new normal.'
Make Your Next Negotiation a 'Win-Win.' 3 Tips for How to Do That.
The first rule of businesses is that the negotiation has to be good for both parties.
Happy New Year! Now, How Exactly, Are You Going to Make Those Resolutions Stick?
People pondering an uncomfortable project like weight loss will say, "I don't have time." What they really mean is, "That isn't a priority for me."
The Holy Trinity of Business Growth: People, Process and Metrics
How do you keep your company profitable as it scales above 50 employees?
5 Ways to Keep Morale High Among Workers Who Have to Be on the Job During the Holidays
Health care, retail, security and the military are professions where -- alas -- some people have to work on Christmas.
3 Ways to Strengthen Your Partnership
As partners, you may glide as smoothly as Fred and Ginger. But, one day -- and that day will come -- you won't.
