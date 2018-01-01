Anand Srinivasan

Growth Strategies
How Large Enterprises Are Becoming More Agile and Saving Millions
Big corporations are starting to think like disruptors, adopting 'codeless integration' processes.
Differentiation
Here's How You Differentiate Yourself in a Crowded Market
If there is a business opportunity in offering a product or service, there are people doing it already. But their being first doesn't prevent you from being better.
Hiring
Hiring Poses Many Challenges But at Least Some Can Be Fixed With Technology
At least you can avoid manually sifting 1,000 applications.
Startups
How to Succeed as a Business-to-Government (B2G) Startup
Takeaways from the experts.
International Business
The Right Way to Grow Your Business Internationally
A promising new customer base is an enticing draw, but today's entrepreneurs must consider underlying factors that didn't exist a generation ago.
Marketing
Here's How to Wring Value From Outdated Blog Posts
A revival strategy will work for most content.
Lifestyle
Is a Coworking Space Worth the Cost if You're Already Working From Home?
The commute from kitchen to home office is great, but it gets lonely when it's just you and the dog.
Ecommerce Strategies
6 Mistakes Your Ecommerce Store Must Avoid
Optimize your site and your customer's experience by finding and fixing these common errors.
Experimental marketing strategies
How Do You Measure the Impact of an Experience?
Experiential marketing campaigns are designed to engage consumers so they become part of the show. What comes next could be anybody's guess.
SMS Marketing
5 SMS Marketing Tips for Small Businesses
Almost 100 percent of text messages are opened. Learn the rules of SMS marketing, and get started.
Link Building
5 Creative Link-Building Techniques For Your Website
Ever thought of using student scholarships to build links? You have, now.
Email Marketing
Step-by-Step Guide to Drafting the Best Cold Email Ever
When it comes to cold emailing, less is more.
travel startups
3 Low-Cost Marketing Strategies To Grow Your Travel Startup
How to penetrate a highly competitive segment like travel without breaking the bank.
Ecommerce
5 Lesser-Known Challenges of Running an Ecommerce Store
Problems in shipping, inventory management and taxes can sneak up on you.
Mobile Ecommerce
Why Mobile Won't Kill Desktop Ecommerce
Retail should continue to pay attention to both platforms.