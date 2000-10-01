My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Banking On Experience

Ex-banker blends his talents with photography franchise.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Be Your Own Boss, Fall 2000

Life has gotten a lot flashier for Ted Downing since he made the leap from running a bank to organizing picture days for kids. The Sports Section, a youth and sports photography franchise in Evanston, Illinois, Downing integrates his business insight with his passion for taking pictures.

After succeeding in the banking industry for 20-plus years, Downing, 55, felt it was the right time to venture into his own personal field of dreams. "I asked myself, 'How can I combine my enthusiasm [for photography] with my experience in the business world in order to be my own boss?' A blending of those [qualifications] was a perfect marriage"

Downing's broad background in banking has given him " the business acumen needed to develop a new business, the understanding of what a business needs to do to [thrive] and the courage to take that initial leap of faith." And, having been an avid amateur photographer for over 15 years, his artistic nature has also proved beneficial. "A picture has to express and give some meaning to the experience you had," he explains. "Our mission is to create memories." That mission certainly sounds more intriguing than creating home equity and IRA accounts.

Contact Source

The Sports Section, http://www.sports-section.com/northshore.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Here's Why More THC Companies Are Starting CBD Companies

Starting a Business

Successful Startups Have This One Thing in Common

Starting a Business

3 Lessons From 3 Years As an Entrepreneur