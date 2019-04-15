My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Darwazah Startup Accelerate 2019 To Spur Lebanon's Youth And Students

The Darwazah Startup Accelerate 2019, designed to promote entrepreneurship among students and youth in Lebanon, will be concluding with a final Demo Day.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Darwazah Startup Accelerate 2019 To Spur Lebanon's Youth And Students
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Darwazah Startup Accelerate 2019, designed to promote entrepreneurship among students and youth in Lebanon, will be concluding with a final Demo Day from its cohort of startups on April 17, 2019 at the Maamari Auditorium in Beirut.

Now on its sixth year, the program is organized by American University of Beirut’s The Darwazah Center For Innovation Management & Entrepreneurship. This year’s program started in December last year and attracted more than 80 teams, wherein students underwent ideation sessions, two bootcamps sessions, three shortlisting phases and received mentorship from industry leaders. With eight teams left, the contestants will present their final pitches to a panel of judges on April and will pitch in front of a public audience on Demo Day on April 17, with two teams that will be announced as winners and gain US$10,000 each to further develop and their launch their venture.

Alongside the live startup pitches, the event will also hear insights from speakers including Eddy Maroun, co-founder of Anghami; Dr. Bijan Azad, Director of the Darwazah Center & Associate Professor Suliman S. Olayan School of Business – AUB; Lama Abi Mosleh, co-founder of Nutshell and HE Said Darwazah, Chairman of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC.

“Over the years, and particularly this year, the student ideas are maturing, and we are seeing more quality participation,” comments Dr. Bijan Azad, Director of the Darwaza Center, on this year’s competition. Dr. Azad adds their aim of being a catalyst of growth, “We are committed to encouraging student entrepreneurs, but we are more than cheerleaders. We see [that] our bootcamp gives a flavor of [what] real entrepreneurship life to come- so if you are easily discouraged or not open to pivoting, it may not be the right path for you. But for others, it could be very much the destined path on the way to reaching a MENA Steve Jobs status.”

Related: BizWorld UAE's KidPreneur Awards 2018 Is On A Hunt For Student Entrepreneurs

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Kabbage Closes $700 Million Asset-Backed Securitization

News and Trends

MENA Startups Soar High At MIT Enterprise Forum's 12th Arab Startup Competition

News and Trends

Egypt's SHE CAN 2019 Focuses On Failures As Stepping Stones To Success