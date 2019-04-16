Get Adequate Cover For Your Valuables Before You Travel

If you're planning to travel this Easter Weekend, you may want to ensure all your valuable are insured before you go.

April 16, 2019 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Easter break is fast approaching and many South Africans are making travel plans to enjoy family time and get a break from their busy work schedules. While the holiday is high on the agenda for some consumers, adequate protection of valuables such as car, home contents and other personal belongings may not be.

“Although having insurance in place to protect valuables such as your car and home is necessary throughout the year, there are factors specific to holiday seasons that should be highlighted on your pre-holiday check-list, says Etienne du Toit, Chief Commercial Officer at Momentum Short-term Insurance.”

Du Toit notes that getting in touch with your financial adviser and/or insurer to understand what you are covered for is essential so you can put measures in place to ensure you are not underinsured.

When did you last review your short-term insurance policy?

“It’s important to review the details of your short-term insurance policy ahead of the holidays so you can get the necessary cover for all your valuables. It is also vital to inform your insurer if you leave your house unoccupied for a period of 60 days, as this might come with certain conditions,” he says.

For those planning to cross the South African borders or travel overseas, du Toit suggests taking out insurance for the personal belongings you carry with while travelling.

“If you are going overseas, consider all-risk cover which protects your personal belonging or those of any member of your household. With Momentum, valuables such as bicycles, clothing, jewellery, cameras, luggage and mobile phones are protected anywhere in the world, subject to certain limits.”

Du Toit also shares his top tips for stress-free claiming if misfortune strikes during your break: