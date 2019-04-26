My Queue

Wearable Tech

Run Smarter: HOVR By Under Armour

Run Smarter: HOVR By Under Armour
Image credit: Under Armour
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Under Armour has released five different styles of HOVR high performance running shoes.

While each shoe caters to a different need from distance training to over pronation, they’re all outfitted with the latest technology from UA. The shoes are digitally connected, with a high-fidelity sensor in the midsole of the right-footed shoe that digitally connects to the MapMyRun app via Bluetooth Low Energy.

The sensor is low maintenance and fully protected from the elements, so it will last the lifetime of the shoe without needing a charge. This simple, seamless connection allows the UA HOVR shoes to track metrics from your run including distance, pace, splits, cadence, stride length, and lifetime distance.

