How Lazada and Shopee Ruled the Southeast Asia's E-commerce Industry

Lazada was the most visited e-commerce platform in the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore

May 8, 2019 3 min read

The e-commerce industry seems poised for a bright future. The online brands are going all out to woo offline buyers through discounts and build their comfort and trust with digital while guiding them along the purchase pathway. The Map of E-commerce market study by e-commerce aggregator iPrice Group and app analytics firm App Annie found that Lazada was the most visited e-commerce platform in the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. It was amongst the top apps as well in Vietnam and Indonesia, ranking 2nd and 4th respectively.

However, the Alibaba-backed company experienced a decline in its overall average total visits on desktop and mobile web when compared to the previous quarter. This was probably due to the differences in marketing initiatives between the two periods (Q1 2019 – Lunar New Year Sale, Lazada Birthday Sale.

On the other hand, its Shopee experienced a 5 per cent increase in its overall average total visits, primarily driven by the increased visits in Indonesia & Thailand in Q1 2019. This indicates that the Singapore-based e-commerce operator was able to maintain its growth momentum from the previous quarter although the first quarter of the year is considered as a non-peak period.

Mobile Website vs. Desktop

The study further highlighted interesting findings on the most visited e-commerce websites (desktop & mobile web). Although mobile applications are an important aspect of e-commerce, e-commerce websites remain relevant to consumers as well. It noted that consumers were more likely to conduct purchases via desktops as compared to mobile. Shopee takes the reign as the most visited e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia with a total average of 184.4 million visits on desktop and mobile web as of Q1 2019.

Lazada saw a -12 per cent decline in total average visits when compared to the previous quarter, obtaining 179.7 million visitors in Q1 2019. Tokopedia (Indonesia), Bukalapak (Indonesia), & Tiki (Vietnam) were the 3rd, 4th and 5th most visited e-commerce platforms in Southeast Asia respectively although they were only available in a single market.

Chinese & American Apps Ruling the SEA Region

Across the six countries analysed, Chinese and American e-commerce mobile apps remained popular and are actively used in the region with apps such as AliExpress, Amazon, eBay, TaoBao, and Alibaba.com. Chinese e-commerce apps such as TaoBao performed well in countries where there were more consumers proficient in the Chinese language (Mandarin). This was evident in countries such as Singapore and Malaysia where the app ranked fourth and third respectively. American-based e-commerce application remained highly relevant for Southeast Asians as well. Amazon was actively used in the Philippines as compared to Alibaba Group’s applications, ranking fourth above AliExpress (fifth place) and Alibaba.com (ninth place). In SEA, Amazon officially launched its services in Singapore in 2017 with Amazon Prime Now and currently ranks ninth place in the list of monthly actively used mobile shopping apps in the city-state.