My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mornings

What Successful Entrepreneurs Do Every Day Before Work

Morning is the best time of day. It's a shame to sleep through it.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What Successful Entrepreneurs Do Every Day Before Work
Image credit: Westend61 | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur and Connector
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Night owls might be creative, but early risers are richer and more productive. Entrepreneurs who want to make it big should ditch the late-night brainstorm sessions and hit the hay early to help their companies grow.

By waking up earlier than most, I have time to exercise, eat breakfast and go over everything I have planned for the entire day. Many founders haven't even hit snooze -- which is another habit you'll want to ditch. When the alarm goes off, get up. Anyone can be an early riser with a little practice. The simplest way to achieve your prime wake-up timeframe is to roll back your alarm by 15 minutes each night.

You'll know you have "arrived" at you premium time because you will get all the things done that you want to before work -- and you will not feel rushed anymore. The important thing is to stick to your schedule -- even on the weekends, so you don’t get off your groove and struggle come Monday morning.

Successful people choose to use their mornings for the following pursuits:

1. Exercise.

You don’t need to start running if you hate to run, but an early workout is a great start to any day. Use your mornings to do whatever type of exercise that appeals to you. Even a moderate amount of daily exercise increases productivity by an average of 21 percent, according to research from the University of Bristol.

Related: How Consistent Exercise Makes You More Productive

2. Learn something new.

Waking up earlier to work doesn’t sound like much fun. Waking up to learn a new language, practice lock-picking or read up on the History of War in China may feel more "like it" for you. Use your morning time to engage your brain in something novel to get your creative juices flowing before you head to the office.

Related: The 9 Steps That Will Help You Learn Anything

3. Grow your network.

Cold pitches may feel scary to you -- but the more you send them, the easier they become. Take some time every morning to send a friendly message or share an article with someone for whom you have an interest or someone who you’d like to get to know better. Not everyone will respond; that’s fine. Even if only 5 percent of your outreach results in legitimate connections, that’s still 18 new relationships every year.

4. Set timed goals.

Rather than run headfirst into the day without a concrete plan, take 10 minutes in the morning to sketch out any extras that need to be added to your agenda for the day or week. This doesn’t replace your calendar, but it does help you prioritize the tasks ahead. If you consistently find yourself trying to work around a specific meeting, reschedule that meeting or remove it from your calendar altogether.

5. Appreciate the moment.

In the tranquility of the morning, you have plenty of freedom to stop and breathe. Set aside some time to merely think. You could take a moment to think about all the things for which you are grateful before you start pursuing new goals. Practicing gratitude can give you more energy, decrease your stress and make you more optimistic about what’s to come.

Related: Cultivating Gratitude and Happiness Will Boost Your Business

6. Prep for your big tasks.

Think about the biggest thing you need to accomplish when you get to work. Your brain is more powerful in the morning, but if you head into the office groggy and unfocused, you won’t be able to use that boost to your advantage. By waking up early and following tips like these, you can arrive at work ready to overcome the biggest obstacle of the day.

7. Spend time with family.

Mornings aren’t just for business. By spending more time with your family in the a.m., you can enjoy a myriad of benefits. You’ll live longer, form stronger bonds with your loved ones and maintain healthier habits. When it’s time to be present, put down the phone -- you’ll get to those emails in another hour, anyway -- and immerse yourself in the present moment.

These are all small things, but successful people leverage morning routines for big results. As you become more accustomed to productive mornings, you'll start to look forward to bedtime so you can start the next day refreshed and ready to go. Before long, your good morning habits will help you (and your business) reach new heights.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mornings

Here's What Successful People Do Every Morning

Mornings

What These 50 Successful Entrepreneurs Do Every Morning

Mornings

Fifty-Three Percent of People Feel Dreadful When Their Alarm Goes Off in the A.M. -- Don't Be One of Them