Krypto Labs' Drone X Challenge 2020 Awards US$320,000 In R&D Grants For The First Phase Of The Initiative

An initiative of Abu Dhabi-based innovation hub Krypto Labs, Drone X Challenge 2020 had tasked applicants for Phase 1 to develop a technical proposal detailing the design of a drone system capable of carrying heavy payloads for long durations.

May 28, 2019 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Drone X Challenge 2020, a US$1.5 million global challenge aimed at accelerating innovation in drone technologies over three phases in two years, has announced the names of the teams that were shortlisted for the first phase of the initiative, with them receiving a total of US$320,000 in R&D grants as part of the program.

An initiative of Abu Dhabi-based innovation hub Krypto Labs, Drone X Challenge 2020 had tasked applicants for Phase 1 to develop a technical proposal detailing the design of a drone system capable of carrying heavy payloads for long durations.

A total of 584 entries from 55 countries were received for this phase of the challenge, with the final shortlist including Industrial Technology Research Institute from Taiwan, KopterKraft from Germany, DV8 Tech from USA, Richen Power from China, Vulcan UAV Ltd from UK, RigiTech from Switzerland, and Forward Robotics from Canada.

Applications for Phase II are now open, with companies having to develop an MVP capable of achieving the minimum endurance and payload as per the category they are applying to. R&D grants of $300,000 are up for grabs in this particular challenge, with the final phase of the Drone X Challenge 2020 set to award $1 million in prizes.

Dr. Saleh Al Hashemi, Managing Director, Krypto Labs

Commenting on the Drone X Challenge 2020, Krypto Labs Managing Director Dr. Saleh Al Hashemi said in a statement, “This competition aligns with our efforts in contributing to the development of drone technology globally, as the drone market in the UAE is already among the most advanced in the region.”

“We aim to redefine the way drone technologies are impacting our lives, and Krypto Labs is proud to be leading the way in the region by supporting startups, established companies, and industries involved in the field of drone development,” Dr. Al Hashemi added. “By catalyzing and supporting these innovative solutions, we aim to continue leveraging disruptive technologies that can create value and make an impact.”

Related: Mubadala Partners With Microsoft, SoftBank Vision Fund, and ADGM To Launch Hub71 With An AED535 Million Tech Startup Fund