News and Trends

Over 400 Marketers Take Pledge to Scale their Content Marketing Efforts at CMS Asia 2019 in Mumbai

Content Marketing Summit Asia – 9th edition of the largest 'not-for-profit' content marketing conference across JAPAC driven by the marketing community was held on May 8, 2019 in Mumbai
Over 400 Marketers Take Pledge to Scale their Content Marketing Efforts at CMS Asia 2019 in Mumbai
Image credit: CMS-Content Marketing Summit Asia 2019
Entrepreneur Staff
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Content Marketing Summit Asia – 9th edition of the largest ‘not-for-profit’ content marketing conference across JAPAC driven by the marketing community was held on May 8, 2019 in Mumbai. 

In it’s recently concluded edition, CMS Asia witnessed over 400 brand marketers trying to understand the content marketing dynamics and emphasized the need to do more of content-based marketing was also emphasized in the Summit. Leaders from leading brands including the likes of IBM, Citibank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Life, Sony Pictures, Mattel, Microsoft, MasterCard, VodafoneIdea, Future Group, AON, Trent, Club Mahindra, Unisys among others, shared their experiences and learnings with a house full of marketers. 

Speaking about the event, RP Singh, Curator - CMS Asia, “With every edition, CMS Asia is redefining how marketing events should be held. We have changed the rules of the game for the entire ecosystem. With no sponsored agendas, we have successfully delivered yet another successful edition. We are overwhelmed with the response that we are getting from the marketing fraternity especially when we are a completely ‘no-frills’ event focused only on learning.”

Winners in 11 content marketing categories were also felicitated for their work and dedication in the field. Tata Power clinched South Asia Content Marketing Company of the Year 2019 award at the summit. 

CMS Asia 2019 was Powered by JioSaavn and Techmagnate was the Digital Marketing Partner for this event. 

CMS Asia launched its 3rd State of Content Marketing in India 2019 report at Mumbai edition in association with Agency Reporter, which is the largest survey of CMOs in India on how they are using Content Marketing. 

CMS Asia is the first Indian conference to launch in other Asia Pacific countries including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia and is completely knowledge-oriented with no Sponsored Agendas.  

The 10th Edition of the event is scheduled for August 28 in Singapore. 

