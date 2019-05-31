Power Play: Huawei P30

The Huawei P30 series is powered by the Kirin 980, and so, whether you're gaming, or multitasking for business, Huawei P30 handles it with ease.

The Huawei P30 takes smartphone photography to a whole new level with a new Leica Quad camera on the back of the device, which includes four cameras: a massive 40MP main camera, a 20MP camera with ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a Huawei Time of Flight (ToF) camera, which captures depth-of-field information- and that’s not all. There’s 32MP selfie camera on the front of the device too.

The primary camera has a large 1/1.7-inch RYYB sensor, which replaces green and yellow pixels allowing more light into the sensor for improved color reproduction. The device is packing 8GB of RAM, with ROM options ranging from 128GB to 512GB. Its 650mAh battery supports the 40W Huawei SuperCharge, the 15W Huawei Wireless Quick Charge and Wireless Reverse Charge. The Huawei P30 series is powered by the Kirin 980, and so, whether you’re gaming, or multitasking for business, Huawei P30 handles it with ease.

