My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Go From Rookie To Rainmaker With The Entrepreneur's Playbook

What if big ideas and start up passion could be supported with sound insights and resources? You can use these as tangible steppingstones to a fully sustainable business. Here's how:
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Go From Rookie To Rainmaker With The Entrepreneur's Playbook
Image credit: Bigstock
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Starting a business is simple. You take a great idea and a passionate drive to see it come to life, combine it with a fantastic Go-To-Market Strategy and the rest is history, right? Unfortunately, not.

“Approximately 50% of all start-up businesses in South Africa fail within 24 months. One of the main reasons for the premature failure is that they are started as survivalist ventures. It is almost inevitable for them to fail because their owners do not have the skills, experience or resources to build a sustainable business,” says Ravi Govender, Head of Small Enterprises at Standard Bank.

Related: 5 Startup Lessons That Will Secure Your Industry Status

In response to these challenges, CWDi Group CEO, Lesley Waterkeyn together with her sister Sandy van Dijk have written a simple, easy to follow book that takes all the 'What Ifs' experienced along the entrepreneurial gauntlet and turns them into 'How Tos' – In seven easy to follow steps.

A voice for change

With over 20 years’ experience as an entrepreneur and now Group CEO of CWDi, Lesley’s inherent driving force is to help other entrepreneurs succeed in their business ventures. She played a pivotal role in the 67 Logos Designathon movement – an initiative that gives 67 designers the opportunity to design a uniquely crafted logo for 67 small businesses that are looking for a professional logo to kick start their businesses into full gear, which is now in its second year.

She also co-founded, with her sister Sandy, Over the Rainbow – a social enterprise that empowers young entrepreneurs with the knowledge, skills and connections that will enable them to succeed, and continues to invite South Africans to join the 67 Logos Designathon as a small business or a designer.

Lesley and Sandy have now leveraged their passion for entrepreneurial opportunity and hands on experience to co-author The Entrepreneur's Playbook: From Rookie to Rainmaker in Seven Steps. This book outlines the seven stages of business development that must be mastered for a new entrepreneur to achieve business success, and takes the reader through each of these stages, simply and succinctly. 

Starting and sustaining a business

All facets of starting, and more importantly, sustaining a new business are touched on, from getting to grips with business basics, to becoming proficient at branding, marketing and sales, including comprehending finances and leadership, as well as achieving sustainable growth and being able to meaningfully contribute to the wider business community.

Related: 2 Simple Ways to Keep Your Startup Growing

Apart from the relevant content contained in the book, the creative approach to its layout makes it completely different to anything else currently available. Clearly defined sections that are quick and easy to reference, coupled with gorgeous, colourful and vibrant content makes it a visual feast for the reader.

Whether it’s some quick advice needed between meetings, or a longer workshop over coffee, The Entrepreneur's Playbook is destined to become a number one go-to resource for entrepreneurs, across all industries.

Creating compelling stories, leading to authentic engagement is at the core of everything that CWDi does. This book follows suit by creating a compelling guide that gives entrepreneurs the tools for creating their very own unique business stories, and ultimately bringing them to life – successfully, and sustainably.

Related: The Path To Start-Up Success

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Cannabis Market To Grow As Regulation Of CBD In South Africa Changes

News and Trends

Go From Rookie To Rainmaker With The Entrepreneur's Playbook

News and Trends

Johnson Controls Launches Technology Contracting in Africa