Go From Rookie To Rainmaker With The Entrepreneur's Playbook

June 7, 2019 3 min read

Starting a business is simple. You take a great idea and a passionate drive to see it come to life, combine it with a fantastic Go-To-Market Strategy and the rest is history, right? Unfortunately, not.

“Approximately 50% of all start-up businesses in South Africa fail within 24 months. One of the main reasons for the premature failure is that they are started as survivalist ventures. It is almost inevitable for them to fail because their owners do not have the skills, experience or resources to build a sustainable business,” says Ravi Govender, Head of Small Enterprises at Standard Bank.

In response to these challenges, CWDi Group CEO, Lesley Waterkeyn together with her sister Sandy van Dijk have written a simple, easy to follow book that takes all the 'What Ifs' experienced along the entrepreneurial gauntlet and turns them into 'How Tos' – In seven easy to follow steps.

A voice for change

With over 20 years’ experience as an entrepreneur and now Group CEO of CWDi, Lesley’s inherent driving force is to help other entrepreneurs succeed in their business ventures. She played a pivotal role in the 67 Logos Designathon movement – an initiative that gives 67 designers the opportunity to design a uniquely crafted logo for 67 small businesses that are looking for a professional logo to kick start their businesses into full gear, which is now in its second year.

She also co-founded, with her sister Sandy, Over the Rainbow – a social enterprise that empowers young entrepreneurs with the knowledge, skills and connections that will enable them to succeed, and continues to invite South Africans to join the 67 Logos Designathon as a small business or a designer.

Lesley and Sandy have now leveraged their passion for entrepreneurial opportunity and hands on experience to co-author The Entrepreneur's Playbook: From Rookie to Rainmaker in Seven Steps. This book outlines the seven stages of business development that must be mastered for a new entrepreneur to achieve business success, and takes the reader through each of these stages, simply and succinctly.

Starting and sustaining a business

All facets of starting, and more importantly, sustaining a new business are touched on, from getting to grips with business basics, to becoming proficient at branding, marketing and sales, including comprehending finances and leadership, as well as achieving sustainable growth and being able to meaningfully contribute to the wider business community.

Apart from the relevant content contained in the book, the creative approach to its layout makes it completely different to anything else currently available. Clearly defined sections that are quick and easy to reference, coupled with gorgeous, colourful and vibrant content makes it a visual feast for the reader.

Whether it’s some quick advice needed between meetings, or a longer workshop over coffee, The Entrepreneur's Playbook is destined to become a number one go-to resource for entrepreneurs, across all industries.

Creating compelling stories, leading to authentic engagement is at the core of everything that CWDi does. This book follows suit by creating a compelling guide that gives entrepreneurs the tools for creating their very own unique business stories, and ultimately bringing them to life – successfully, and sustainably.

