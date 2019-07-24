If you love home décor then why not open your own business? Here are 10 examples of home décor business ideas you can gain insights and strategies from.

Not every person is gifted with the skills and talent to decorate and furnish their homes and gardens. There are customers that will need your help to create the perfect home. If you’re passionate about home décor, then this could be the business idea for you.

Before you launch your business, here are 10 examples of home décor businesses you can learn from:

1. Whole Room Or Whole Home Makeovers

If you’re good at decorating a room or home, to highlight its strengths and downplay its weakness, then this could be the home décor business idea for you. Before you launch your start-up, here is an example of a home décor business you can gain insights from:

Business Name: The Fast Makeover Company

Website: http://www.tfmc.com.au/

About the business:

The Fast Makeover Company aims to deliver every project on time and on budget, eliminating stress and financial worry for their clients. They have expert advice and solutions to transform properties into their full potential.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their expertise and knowledge, The Fast Makeover Company also offers full/partial renovations, preparation of the property to sell or a fast makeover.

2. Home Décor, Crowdsourcing Platform

If you like the idea of creating a platform where customers can find every and all kinds of home décor businesses, then this could be the home décor business idea for you. By creating a platform not only are you making it easier for customers to find what they’re looking for, you’re helping businesses to be found.

Here is an example of a home décor business you can gain strategies from:

Business Name: Thumbtack

Website: https://www.thumbtack.com/

Established Date: 2008

About the business:

Thumbtack is a platform that ensures customers can find and hire small businesses across the USA. Their aim is to build local economies and stronger communities. How the platform works is they get free estimates from local professionals, customers then compare prices and reviews, and the client hires their favourite.

Innovative business offering

In addition to offering this home décor platform, Thumbtack also caters to professionals of all types from magicians through to piano lessons, they cover it all.

3. Furniture Re-Upholsterer

After some time, furniture specifically chairs, and couches need restoration. If this idea appeals to you, you can start your own home décor business re-upholstering chairs. You can offer to replace the padding, springs, webbing, as well as fabric and leather covers.

Before you get started with your new business, here is an example of a home décor business you can use to gain insights from:

Business Name: Boksburg Upholsterers

Website: http://boksburgupholsterers.co.za/

Established Date: 1964

About the business:

Boksburg Upholsterers personalise their service to their client whether it’s an individual or a complete corporate revamp. They are also passionate about antiques and enjoy refurbishing collectables.

Innovative business offering

In addition to the upholstery and refurbishment services, Boksburg Upholsterers also offers Creation 2000 for their customers blinds needs, and a showroom for their clients to see examples of their work.

4. E-decorating Service

Making decisions when redecorating can be hard for clients, especially those new to decorating with little-to-no experience. Online e-decorating services can help customers to articulate their preferences and narrow down their choices.

If you’re interested in interior design, this could be the home décor business idea for you. Before you launch your start-up, here is an example of an e-decorating service you can gain some insights from:

Business Name: Stellar Interior Design

Website: http://www.stellarinteriordesign.com/

About the business:

Stellar Interior Design offers online interior design services and packages for all budgets. Their online service provides their clients with a master plan for creating a professionally designed space or entire home.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their online interior design services, Stellar Interior Design also offer in-person interior design, as well as commercial and hospitality interior design.

5. Home Window Dresser

Do you have an affinity for curtains, blinds, railings and how to frame a window? Then this could be the home décor business idea for you. Before you start launching your business, here is an example of a home décor business that can offer you insights and strategies to ensure your business becomes sustainable:

Business Name: The Window Dresser

Website: http://thewindow-dresser.net/

Established Date: 1998

About the business:

The Window Dresser offers a free consultation and estimating service in the clients home or from their store. They also offer a book borrowing service for home selection of fabric and wallpapers covering all tastes and budgets.

Innovative business offering

In addition to window dressing services, The Window Dresser sells only hand crafted and stitched products in their store to ensure quality. They also will try to price match anything their client needs.

6. Resale Sites

Do you like the idea of hosting a website that will help second-hand furniture have renewed lives with new families? Then this could be the home décor business idea for you. Before you start designing your website, here is an example of a home décor business you can gain some insights from:

Business Name: Kaiyo

Website: https://kaiyo.com/

About the business:

Kaiyo is an online marketplace for pre-owned furniture that’s made to last. This furniture sharing service, collects curated, top quality, furniture from local owners and provides discounted sales online. They pick up, store, inspect, clean and deliver every piece of furniture.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their marketplace, Kaiyo also offers customers the option to buy and sell second-hand furniture. Their aim is to offer a sustainable option for customers looking for furniture.

7. Home Accessories Decorator

There are many busy professionals who want somewhere cosy to recharge after work but just don’t have the skills or the time to do it. Can you turn a house into a home? Then this could be the home décor business idea for you.

Before you launch your start-up, here is an example of a home décor business you can gain insights from:

Business Name: Romanza Interior Design

Website: http://www.romanza.com/

Established Date: 1998

About the business:

Romanza Interior Design aims to help their customer create their dream home, update or customise their existing residence, or add finishing touches. They also offer furnishing design services to assist their customers with every facet of their home’s interior such as finishing details to fabrics, furnishings, art and accessories.

Innovative business offering

In addition to furnishing design services, Romanza Interior Design is also a full-service boutique interior design firm specialising in high-end residential design.

8. Designer Rooms

If you’re interested in interior design, you can offer your customer entire completed rooms for sale that look professional and polished. Not only does this offer physical examples your customers will be able to stand in, it will also give them a starting point from which to decide.

Before you start building your rooms, here is an example of a home décor business you can gain insights from:

Business Name: Twelve Home

Website: https://twelvehome.com/

About the business:

Twelve Home offers pre-designed room schemes with custom, made-to-order soft furnishings, lighting, rugs, wall art and wall treatments. This ensures their customers can live stylishly without actually requiring the services of an interior designer.

Innovative business offering

In addition to their pre-designed room offerings, Twelve Home also offers free swatches so their customers can feel each fabric in the comfort of their home. This helps customers to see what the colour and fabric type will look like in the light of their home.

9. Eco-Friendly Home Decor Services

The environmentally friendly movement continues to grow, why not cater to clients looking for greener interior design options. Are you environmentally conscious? Then this could be the home décor business idea for you.

Before you launch your new environmentally friendly business, here is an example of a home décor business you can gain some strategies from:

Business Name: Greenifyi

Website: http://www.greenifyi.com/

About the business:

Greenifyi is a design business pioneering in various environment-friendly technologies. They focus on utilising the space in a functional yet attractive manner, while using environment-friendly materials and technologies.

Innovative business offering:

In addition to environmentally-friendly interior design, Greenifyi also offer green building products, such as recyclable cold-form steel, with finishing’s using a combination of built-up high-tensile M.S. and cold-formed steel.

They also offer bamboo buildings as their second technology and continue to work towards developing more technologies for building environmentally-friendly buildings.

10. Work Directly With Makers And Manufacturers

The home décor industry traditionally has a long supply chain. This can create inflated prices for customers. Start-ups are changing this by working directly with manufacturers and keeping the price tag down. If this sounds good to you, this could be the home décor business idea for you.

Here is an example of a home décor business you can gain insights from:

Business Name: Furniture Spot

Website: https://www.furniturespot.co.za/

About the business:

Furniture Spot work directly with furniture makers and only have online stores, this ensures they can offer high-end lifestyle designs to everyone, everywhere at a fair price.

Innovative business offering

In addition to working directly with furniture makers to reduce prices, Furniture Spot also offer custom furniture design options to their customers. They use only the best craftsmen to make their furniture. The item will then be created and delivered to the customers doorstep.

