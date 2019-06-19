My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Life Lessons

Grandma's Recipe: Secrets of a Chef to becoming an Entrepreneur

French chef Julien Royer, founder of Asia's top restaurant Odette, credits his grandmother for showing him the path to success
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Grandma's Recipe: Secrets of a Chef to becoming an Entrepreneur
Image credit: Pixabay
Former Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
2 min read

Remembering childhood days in France, chef Julien Royer shared one of his life’s greatest influencers, the one who inspired him to become what he is today: a chef and an entrepreneur.

“My grandmother, Odette, has been my guide. Watching her cook, I learned of the joy and love that comes from creating a dish, and how love can be expressed through food. The kind of emotions that can be passed through food was the impetus for me to start cooking,” says Royer, founder of Odette, a fine-dining restaurant that recently topped the list of Asia’s 50 best eateries.

While growing up in a family of farmers in the French countryside, Royer learned to respect the wholesomeness of a dish and its ingredients, and developed an understanding of food and creativity in cooking. “My first venture into the kitchen was under the legendary Michel Bras in (French town) Laguiole who instilled in me a respect for the integrity and purity of each ingredient in every dish,” says Royer. “I then moved to Durtol (also in France), where I worked for chef Bernard Andrieux who helped reinforce my reverence.”

Royer then travelled to London, where he became sous-chef to Antonin Bonnet at Michelin-starred Mayfair restaurant, The Greenhouse. Royer moved to Singapore in 2008 to take on the role of chef de cuisine at JAAN, Swissotel, the Stamford, which has received numerous accolades, including No.11 spot on Asia’s 50 best restaurants 2015 guide and No.74 on the world’s best restaurants 2015 long list. And then came the opportunity to open restaurant, Odette.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Life Lessons

What Rules Did You Break While Creating Your Business?

Life Lessons

Seven Entrepreneurs Share What They Learnt From their Mothers

Life Lessons

Who Was Your Childhood Hero?