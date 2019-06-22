Renault Triber: #8 Features That Make This Car The Best With No Direct Competition

Here are five features of Renault's new seven-seater giving it leverage over other premium hatchbacks and multipurpose vehicle cars in the market

The automobile market seems to be doing pretty well in terms of bringing the latest cars in the market. Launching an amazingly new boy toy in the market is the Renault’s Triber that has been making headlines since its launch.

The car has been specially designed keeping Indian people and their needs in mind which gives it leverage over all the other premium hatchbacks and multipurpose vehicle cars (MPVs) in the market. Well, you might think we are overselling the newly launched car but let us tell the five things that prove this is going to be the game-changer in the car market.

The Sub-4 Metre Space:

Goes without a say, the biggest selling point of the car is the seating configurations that it comes with. It is the only seven-seater car except for Datsun Go+ that has sub-4 metre space. But Triber takes it a step ahead with its premium look.

The Modular Seat Function:

What if we tell you that the company offers more than 1000 different seat layouts? Doesn’t it sound impossible? The car lets you remove the third row. The second role can be used in various forms. Make it a sliding seat, recliner, or just fold it, the choice is all yours. If you have always looked for bigger leg space, this one gives you up to 200 mm legroom. We often find seating in the third row as discomfort but the car comes with 845mm roof heights, which lets any adult reside there with comfort. All the three rows have a charging socket and proper AC ventilation, making sure your journey is worth it.

Luggage Space:

If you are among those people for whom the boot space matters, Triber has that sorted as well. Playing very well with the psyche of Indian, the car has a huge boot space of 84 litres when seven-seater, 320 litres when six-seater and 625 litres when five-seater. This gives them another upper hand when compared to other hatchbacks in the market.

All About Petrol:

The car comes with a petrol engine that comes with a three-cylinder petrol engine, powered by a 1.0-litre. When we talk about fuel efficiency, it has passed the ARAI test and gives 20kmpl with manual transmission and 20.5kmpl with the AMT.

Chill When You Travel:

Adding another premium feature is that of a refrigerator which lets you carry your drink along. The refrigerated drinks holder is located at the end of the central console tunnel which makes it easy for both front and middle row traveller to access. In case you just want to use it as a box to store things, just switch off the cooling and it can be used for a new purpose altogether.

Safety First:

A car that takes care of the safety of its passengers automatically makes for a good sell. Renault Tiber has four airbags in front, seat belts for all the three rows. You also have other features like speed alert, seatbelt reminder, reverse camera (depending on the model) and rear parking sensors.

Infotainment System:

The car comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is the biggest when compared to its rivals in the market. Renault has increased the size of it even when compared to its own cars like Duster, Kwid, Lodgy and more.

Price & Competitions:

The car is expected to range between Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh and will be launched in the market in coming months. As we have already mentioned, the car has leverage over its competitors, which makes it the best buy in the market. While you might argue there are cars in the market ranged between 3.6 lakhs to 6 lakhs, Triber comes with a premium and upgraded features which sets it ahead in the race.