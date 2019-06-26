If Amazon Crashes Again This Prime Day, eBay Has You Covered

eBay is planning to take on Prime Day with its own savings event on July 15, promising 'a fresh batch of too-good-to-be-true deals...if Amazon crashes.'

June 26, 2019 2 min read

This story originally appeared on PCMag



Heads up, bargain hunters: eBay just announced plans to hold a "Crash Sale" on July 15 to compete with Amazon Prime Day.

"If history repeats itself and Amazon crashes that day, eBay's wave of can't-miss deals on some of the season's top items will excite customers around the world," the online auction site wrote in its announcement.

During Prime Day last summer, Amazon's servers struggled to handle the huge influx of traffic. Eager shoppers were met with 404 pages for the first few hours of the promotion.

This year, Amazon's Prime Day promotion kicks off 12 a.m. PT on Monday, July 15 and will conclude at 11:59 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 16. eBay, meanwhile, is planning to one-up Amazon with a series of savings events during the first three weeks of July.

From July 1 through July 7, eBay plans to offer up to 85 percent off "summer essentials, appliances, and more, including stand mixers, cookware, robot vacuums, camping gear, outdoor toys and more."

If you're on the hunt for tech deals, be sure to check out eBay between July 8 and July 22. During those two weeks, eBay plans to offer up to 80 percent off "the hottest tech, smart home devices, home appliances and more," with new deals launching every day. During its July 15 Crash Sale, eBay plans to offer products from LG, Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid and Garmin at more than half off.

eBay is also promising "a fresh batch of too-good-to-be-true deals that will drop if Amazon crashes." To prepare for the sale, you might want to bookmark eBay's deal page for easy access during the first three weeks of July.

If you buy an eBay deal, then find the same product listed for less on a competing site within 48 hours (including Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, HomeDepot.com, Jet.com, Sears.com, Target.com, Walmart.com or Wayfair.com), eBay will give you a coupon for 110 percent of the difference. For more information about eBay's Best Price Guarantee, head here.