My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

indian startups

One of India's Earliest Unicorns That Chose a Less-Travelled Road Raises $300 Mn

Independent power producer (IPP) start-up ReNew Power raised $300 million through a rights issue
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
One of India's Earliest Unicorns That Chose a Less-Travelled Road Raises $300 Mn
Image credit: Shutterstock.com | Enhanced by Entrepreneur
Feature Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Independent power producer (IPP) start-up ReNew Power raised $300 million through a rights issue. 

Goldman Sachs, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) have subscribed to the issue, with each shareholder infusing $100 million, the company statement said.

The rights issue involved ReNew Power issuing Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPSs) to each of the investors which will now be converted into equity at a subsequent stage.

ReNew Power, founded in 2011, is one of India's earliest unicorns (it reached the billion-dollar valuation mark in 2017). It is an independent power producer that provides non-conventional energy through wind and solar powers. The clean energy start-up was founded by Sumant Sinha.

Sumant Sinha, Chairman & MD, ReNew Power (Courtesy: www.sumantsinha.com)

ReNew Power is an example of a start-up that, perhaps, chose a less-traveled road. At a time when Indian start-ups are plunging in technology, food, logistics etc, owing to the scope they provide, ReNew Power went on a totally different road and incepted from an idea stemming from renewable energy.  There are not too many names, or even popular names, in the energy sector when it comes to Indian start-ups. As of June 2019, it had a total capacity of over 8 GW of wind and solar power assets across the country, including commissioned and under-development projects. 

ReNew Power has been successful in setting various benchmarks. With this funding, they will look at expanding their vision even further. 

"The rights issue will enable our existing investors to deepen their investment in ReNew reflecting their continued faith in the Indian renewable energy market. The proceeds of the issue will be used primarily as capex for our existing pipeline of projects," ReNew Power's Chairman and MD Sumant Sinha said. 

In the early part of the year, the ReNew Power raised $350 million from existing investor Overseas Private Investment Corp. (OPIC), the US government’s development finance institution through debt financing.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

indian startups

What Did You Miss During the Week in the Indian Start-up Ecosystem?

indian startups

Backed with Thinking and Innovation, This B2B Fintech Start-up is All Set to Begin a New Innings in Open Banking

indian startups

Druva Becomes the 25th Start-up to Join the Indian Unicorn Club