My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

animation

5 Reasons Why Companies are Adopting Animated Based Training Modules for Their Employees

Animated videos can simplify complex ideas and concepts or explain a process in detail where knowledge retention is also high!
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Reasons Why Companies are Adopting Animated Based Training Modules for Their Employees
Image credit: Shutterstock
Contributor
CEO and Founder, Animaker.Inc
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As the famous joke goes:

CFO asks CEO: “What happens if we invest in developing our people and then they leave us?”

CEO: “What happens if we don’t, and they stay?”

You might have heard this joke before! Chances are that better-trained employees might search for greener pastures, they can also become major assets for the organization!

One of the most underrated factors of employee training, talent management is that it has the potential to increase profitability and competition in a fickle employment landscape.

So you might wonder, should we spend and train employees as the results are unsure? Well, a trained employee performs 6 times better than an untrained employee. Whether it is for an entry-level position or for a candidate with experience, training should never be overlooked or compromised.

In order to train this generation of employees, traditional training methods are not successful in tapping out the potential of the employees.

This is where animated videos help!

•      Amp up Your Training Program

The premise when creating any kind of training material is that it has to be engaging and easy to understand. Animated videos are a good option when you want to create an engaging and effective learning experience. These videos can help in storytelling scenarios, demonstrate an idea, and give learners the opportunity to watch before they take part in an activity.

Another reason why animated videos appeal to learners is that they add a fun element and cater to our childhood fascination, with animated stories.

So the videos catch the attention of learners and emotionally connect with them. In short, animated videos can simplify complex ideas and concepts or explain a process in detail where knowledge retention is also high!

•         Bespoke Animated Videos

Having animated videos as part of the training program is becoming common now! So how can brands stand out and have their own unique elements into it?

The best way to do it is to involve their own brand mascots or animated instructor characters in the video to explain concepts.

Having tailor-made animated characters and videos improves not just brand awareness but also drives engagement among employees.

•         Create an Effective Training Program

It takes 220 hours to create 1 hour of e-learning course. With the rise of DIY Animation tools, it has become easy for L&D Instructors to create training program as the learning curve is very short and time taken to create videos are much lesser.

The best part is anyone can create videos in these DIY Animation platforms it totally reduces the dependency on other teams.

•         Knowledgeable Workforce

Well trained employee performs better than untrained employees.

Animated videos have the power to keep the audience hooked and engaged.

Studies also show that using videos for learning has a retention rate of 75per cent compared to other training mediums.

Having knowledgeable and trained employees paves the way to growth and success individually and even on an organizational level.

        Enroute to a Progressive Organization

Companies that offer comprehensive training programs have 218per cent higher income per employee than companies without formalized training.

A well-trained employee usually shows greater productivity and higher quality of work-output than an untrained employee.

Training increases the skills of the employees in the performance of a particular job. An increase in the skills usually helps to increase both the quantity and quality of output.

Adding to productivity, the morale of employees’ increases if they are given proper training. A good training program will mould employees’ attitude to achieve support for organizational activities and to obtain greater cooperation and loyalty.

Looking Ahead

With the new generation of employees growing up in the digital age, traditional methods of learning are no longer a sufficient answer to their training needs. Animation creates a sense of involvement with information, and when coupled with interactive and own brand elements, the result is more stimulating and refreshing for the learner. 

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Trends

5 New Job Trends for the Voice-over Artist

Branding

How Spider-Man Can Help Your Brand Keep Its Edge

Water crisis

India's Water Crisis is here & Entrepreneurs Need to Come Up with Solutions Quickly