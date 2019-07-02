5 Reasons Why Companies are Adopting Animated Based Training Modules for Their Employees

Animated videos can simplify complex ideas and concepts or explain a process in detail where knowledge retention is also high!

As the famous joke goes:

CFO asks CEO: “What happens if we invest in developing our people and then they leave us?”

CEO: “What happens if we don’t, and they stay?”

You might have heard this joke before! Chances are that better-trained employees might search for greener pastures, they can also become major assets for the organization!

One of the most underrated factors of employee training, talent management is that it has the potential to increase profitability and competition in a fickle employment landscape.

So you might wonder, should we spend and train employees as the results are unsure? Well, a trained employee performs 6 times better than an untrained employee. Whether it is for an entry-level position or for a candidate with experience, training should never be overlooked or compromised.

In order to train this generation of employees, traditional training methods are not successful in tapping out the potential of the employees.

This is where animated videos help!

• Amp up Your Training Program

The premise when creating any kind of training material is that it has to be engaging and easy to understand. Animated videos are a good option when you want to create an engaging and effective learning experience. These videos can help in storytelling scenarios, demonstrate an idea, and give learners the opportunity to watch before they take part in an activity.

Another reason why animated videos appeal to learners is that they add a fun element and cater to our childhood fascination, with animated stories.

So the videos catch the attention of learners and emotionally connect with them. In short, animated videos can simplify complex ideas and concepts or explain a process in detail where knowledge retention is also high!

• Bespoke Animated Videos

Having animated videos as part of the training program is becoming common now! So how can brands stand out and have their own unique elements into it?

The best way to do it is to involve their own brand mascots or animated instructor characters in the video to explain concepts.

Having tailor-made animated characters and videos improves not just brand awareness but also drives engagement among employees.

• Create an Effective Training Program

It takes 220 hours to create 1 hour of e-learning course. With the rise of DIY Animation tools, it has become easy for L&D Instructors to create training program as the learning curve is very short and time taken to create videos are much lesser.

The best part is anyone can create videos in these DIY Animation platforms it totally reduces the dependency on other teams.

• Knowledgeable Workforce

Well trained employee performs better than untrained employees.

Animated videos have the power to keep the audience hooked and engaged.

Studies also show that using videos for learning has a retention rate of 75per cent compared to other training mediums.

Having knowledgeable and trained employees paves the way to growth and success individually and even on an organizational level.

• Enroute to a Progressive Organization

Companies that offer comprehensive training programs have 218per cent higher income per employee than companies without formalized training.

A well-trained employee usually shows greater productivity and higher quality of work-output than an untrained employee.

Training increases the skills of the employees in the performance of a particular job. An increase in the skills usually helps to increase both the quantity and quality of output.

Adding to productivity, the morale of employees’ increases if they are given proper training. A good training program will mould employees’ attitude to achieve support for organizational activities and to obtain greater cooperation and loyalty.

Looking Ahead

With the new generation of employees growing up in the digital age, traditional methods of learning are no longer a sufficient answer to their training needs. Animation creates a sense of involvement with information, and when coupled with interactive and own brand elements, the result is more stimulating and refreshing for the learner.