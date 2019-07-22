eBook Highlighting Key global SAP Solutions Launched

Global ICT company, T-Systems International has released the latest version of its SAP® solutions use cases from various countries around the world.

The eBook titled Becoming an Intelligent Enterprise with End-to-End SAP Solutions from T-Systems. The book features a compilation of case studies highlighting some of T-Systems leading scenarios and industries leveraging the benefits of an end-to-end SAP Intelligent Enterprise solution for business.

This latest version features T-Systems’ deployment of SAP® Intelligent Enterprise solutions through its network of in-country businesses, including three South African case studies.

Two Transnet use case in the eBook cover a data warehouse consolidation for real-time analytics as well as the SAP award winning deployment with The National Port Authority’s Port of Durban.

Showcasing ability through real-world examples

In addition, the book includes a SAP Services example for the South African Paper and Pulp Industries Limited (Sappi), utilising a private cloud for dynamic resource provisioning and use-based billing, is also highlighted.

“T-Systems was recently named as one of the major players in the Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem by Acquire Market Research in their 2019 report: Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market 2019,” says Rajan Padayachee, Head of Sales at T-Systems South Africa.

“In addition, the Global Big Data Platform Market 2019 mentions T-Systems as one of the giants in the Big Data market. Against this backdrop, the eBook showcases our ability through real-world examples that help illustrate the potential of end-to-end SAP Intelligent Enterprise solutions for business.”

Accelerating innovation in Africa

The T-Systems Group’s recent history with SAP speaks volume of the company’s SAP capabilities. In 2017, T-Systems South Africa received two SAP Partner Awards, including the highly coveted MD's Award, for its role in transforming client businesses and accelerating innovation in Africa.

In 2018, T-Systems International was awarded the SAP Global Platinum Reseller Partner, cementing its position as an exclusive elite provider of solutions from the global market leader for enterprise software.

Becoming an intelligent enterprise

“For businesses that wish to tap the full potential of the intelligent enterprise it is essential to adopt an integrated solution from connectivity to infrastructure, cloud solutions to digital SAP applications and sophisticated IT security concepts,” adds Graham Hartlett, Specialised Sales SAP Consultant at T-Systems South Africa. “T-Systems is the ideal partner to help guide our customers on their journey to becoming an intelligent enterprise.”

T-Systems is SAP’s biggest hosting provider worldwide, operating more than 820 TB of SAP HANA® databases for clients in all industries. More than 1000 SAP transformation projects are implemented annually, and the organisation supports over 600 clients around the world.

To find out more about how T-Systems and SAP can help your business, download the eBook here.

