My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mobile Applications

3 Apps That Show You Money Instantly

With professional financial help, three apps allow you to apply for a paperless loan, invest in stocks or manage financial data
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Apps That Show You Money Instantly
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It is time to outperform the market with these money lending, crediting and managing platforms. With professional financial help, three apps allow you to apply for a paperless loan, invest in stocks or manage financial data. They allow you full control and offer a customized action plan to multiply your money.

1. SMALLCASE

Vasanth Kamath - Smallcase
Vasanth Kamath, Founder & CEO, Smallcase 
IIT-Kharagpur-minted Vasanth Kamath, Anugrah Shrivastava and Rohan Gupta started smallcase four years ago to offer the thematic stock basket consisting of Smart Cities, Rising Rural Demand, Incredible India, The GST Opportunity etc. Kamath says, “A middle class person can invest in a portfolio and doesn’t have to check each stock’s performance, unlike the case in mutual funds. It gives complete ownership of the stock.’’ Smallcase partnered with Axis Direct, Kotak Securities and others, to enable final trade.

  • Rating on Google play: 4.4/5
  • No. of downloads: 50k+

2. MONEY TAP
Anuj Kacker - Moneytap
Anuj Kacker, Co-founder, Moneytap
If you have been rejected by the bank for the loan too, this app offers a solution. In 2016, Anuj Kacker, Kunal Verma and Bala Parthasarathy founded Money Tap. They designed a personal credit loaning app, focusing on middle income group, (people earning Rs 30,000–50,000 per month). Working as a digital credit card, the app allows you to pay interest and EMI only of the amount that you use instead of the total amount you loaned. Kacker says, ‘For loan capital, we have tied up with RBL, DMI and a few others. Through this app we can balance expenses and earnings, avoid penalties and high rate of interest.” The app interacts through a chatbot interface, connecting system to banks and credit bureau to know the credit history of the customer and then sanctions the loan likewise. It is servicing clients in more than 30 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

  • Rating on Google play: 4.3/5
  • No. of downloads: 5 million +

3. MONEY VIEW


Sanjay Aggarwal, Co-founder, Money View
In 2014, Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal conceptualized Money View in Bengaluru to provide fast and easy loans upto Rs 5 lakh. The app gives access to multiple loans and allows customizing of payback period based on income and ability. Sanjay says, “We do a 360-degree financial view of the customer, noting liabilities, cashflow, payment behavior and post-dated bills.” For repayment, they use Paytm, UPI or IMPS. The app is available in over thousand cities in eight regional languages such as Kannada, Gujarati, Hindi, apart from English. The app gives a view of customer’s bank accounts, credit card accounts, and loan accounts in the first phase; it auto categorises spending into fuel, rent, food etc in the second phase. And the third phase lets the user to set a monthly budget. In partnership with ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund they offer Savings+ and Tax Saver+ features to save liquid money and tax under the Green Account platform.

  • Rating on Google play: 4.3/5
  • No. of downloads: 10 million +

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mobile Apps

These Apps Will Aid Millennials to Combat Mental Health

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Be Ingrained in Android App Development

Apps

Does The Size of an App Have an Impact on Download Decision?