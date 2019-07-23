3 Apps That Show You Money Instantly

With professional financial help, three apps allow you to apply for a paperless loan, invest in stocks or manage financial data

July 23, 2019 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It is time to outperform the market with these money lending, crediting and managing platforms. With professional financial help, three apps allow you to apply for a paperless loan, invest in stocks or manage financial data. They allow you full control and offer a customized action plan to multiply your money.

1. SMALLCASE



Vasanth Kamath, Founder & CEO, Smallcase

IIT-Kharagpur-minted Vasanth Kamath, Anugrah Shrivastava and Rohan Gupta started smallcase four years ago to offer the thematic stock basket consisting of Smart Cities, Rising Rural Demand, Incredible India, The GST Opportunity etc. Kamath says, “A middle class person can invest in a portfolio and doesn’t have to check each stock’s performance, unlike the case in mutual funds. It gives complete ownership of the stock.’’ Smallcase partnered with Axis Direct, Kotak Securities and others, to enable final trade.

Rating on Google play: 4.4/5

No. of downloads: 50k+

2. MONEY TAP



Anuj Kacker, Co-founder, Moneytap

If you have been rejected by the bank for the loan too, this app offers a solution. In 2016, Anuj Kacker, Kunal Verma and Bala Parthasarathy founded Money Tap. They designed a personal credit loaning app, focusing on middle income group, (people earning Rs 30,000–50,000 per month). Working as a digital credit card, the app allows you to pay interest and EMI only of the amount that you use instead of the total amount you loaned. Kacker says, ‘For loan capital, we have tied up with RBL, DMI and a few others. Through this app we can balance expenses and earnings, avoid penalties and high rate of interest.” The app interacts through a chatbot interface, connecting system to banks and credit bureau to know the credit history of the customer and then sanctions the loan likewise. It is servicing clients in more than 30 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Rating on Google play: 4.3/5

No. of downloads: 5 million +

3. MONEY VIEW



Sanjay Aggarwal, Co-founder, Money View

In 2014, Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal conceptualized Money View in Bengaluru to provide fast and easy loans upto Rs 5 lakh. The app gives access to multiple loans and allows customizing of payback period based on income and ability. Sanjay says, “We do a 360-degree financial view of the customer, noting liabilities, cashflow, payment behavior and post-dated bills.” For repayment, they use Paytm, UPI or IMPS. The app is available in over thousand cities in eight regional languages such as Kannada, Gujarati, Hindi, apart from English. The app gives a view of customer’s bank accounts, credit card accounts, and loan accounts in the first phase; it auto categorises spending into fuel, rent, food etc in the second phase. And the third phase lets the user to set a monthly budget. In partnership with ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund they offer Savings+ and Tax Saver+ features to save liquid money and tax under the Green Account platform.