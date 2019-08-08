Five Reasons Why Your Business Must Have Its Own Website

The main purpose of a web sites design is to engage the visitor, and then, convert them into customers.

August 8, 2019 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The online world is fast-paced and ever-changing. Your business must have a solid presence by having a quality crafted website. Without it, you will fall behind, while your competitors stay ahead of the curve. Moreover, having a website is a prerequisite for all your other marketing efforts.

A good deal of web developers label themselves as web designers. Many are geeks who are proficient in coding and able to build websites. But, creating a website must have a purposeful plan. The design of a website must have an effective structure and layout.

So, why is having a website important? So, why is web design crucial to the success of a website? And how can your business benefit by having a crafted website? Here’s a primer.

1. Your website can help you market and grow your business 24/7

Your competition has an online presence, and so should you. Increase your brand awareness with a purposeful website. Attract targeted traffic to buy your products/services. Having a website allows you to market your business online, 24/7. There are several ways to market your website and business online.

Executing digital marketing strategies will help you reach your target audience. You will be able to connect with your customers, and increase conversion. It's a good way to build a brand, and build a loyal, targeted following.

You are also missing out on online traffic, if you do not have a website. And the traffic that captures site visitors’ information is valuable. It can lead to a deeper audience understanding. You can build relationships with prospects, leads, and customers. This is email marketing: a process of conversions.

2. Your website can help your business attract leads

92% of searchers select businesses on the first page of local search results. Every business wants to appear on the first page of Google's search results. Don't underrate its importance. The further down the first-page search results, the click-through-rate drops. The majority of people click one of the top three organic results. Google’s desktop search for the first position has a click-through rate of around 35%.

Ranking on Google's first page for a related keyword is priceless. It will help your business attract leads, without having to pay for it. This a gold mine. It adds value to your business as an intangible asset.

3. Your website is where potential customers can learn more about your business

Around 90% of website visitors first look for a company's products/service page. Other sections of the site are then browsed.

This is your space to present your products/services point of difference. Build a better connection with your target market. Establish yourself as an expert. Without a website, clients could be going to a competition. It's vital to position your business as the industry authority.

Business information should be easy to find on your website. You can reduce support calls and improve customer satisfaction.

Related: Five Key Aspects SMEs Should Consider For Their Digital Strategy In The Middle East

4. Your website allows you to own an asset- not lease it

Facebook is “leased” by many businesses to establish an online presence. You've bought into their whole platform. You don't own anything. Your online presence can disappear overnight- along with the followers and likes you've grown.

The same notion applies to popular website builders such as Wix. With Wix, you're “renting” your property, as opposed to owning it. You've bought into their platform. If they raise their fees, you can't take your website elsewhere. Wix offers beautiful templates, but once you choose a template, you can't change it- not so ideal with the ever-changing demands of the online world.

Wordpress is the most popular website builder. 30% of the web uses WordPress. Wix and the likes make less than 1%. It's much more valuable to learn and understand Wordpress. You can get the help you need with ease. It is open source, which means no one owns Wordpress (free software). It has a massive theme (design) and plugin (functionality) ecosystem.

Wordpress offers a better sense of security. It's better for the long term. The options and control are far superior to other website builders. It's a thorough solution that expands and enhances over time.

5. Your website’s design is critical for usability and user experience

Web design impacts user experience. 38% of people will disengage with a website if the design is unattractive. Google uses user experience signals to understand visitor engagement and interaction with websites.

For example, a visitor clicks on your website. Then presented with unattractive web design. The visitor bounces away from your website. This signals to Google that your website is not what they're looking for. This can result in a dip in your Google rankings.

Another important user experience factor is a mobile-first design. 63% of all traffic now comes from a mobile device. It is of paramount importance for a website to be mobile optimized (i.e. mobile responsive). It will prime a website to please the users and Google.

The final word

Having a website is important for business success. Web design backed by a solid strategy is imperative. It is the basis of your online marketing activity. The main purpose of a web sites design is to engage the visitor, and then, convert them into customers.

Related: Seven Reasons Why Investing In A Website (Instead Of An App) Is Better For Your New Business