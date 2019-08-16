My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Godrej

Create Closet of Memories with Godrej Almirahs

Godrej Group, which started as part of the 'Swadeshi Movement' in 1897, continues to gain a strong foothold in India despite revolutionary changes
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Create Closet of Memories with Godrej Almirahs
Image credit: Godrej Archive
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent - Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Godrej Group, which started as part of the ‘Swadeshi Movement’ in 1897, continues to gain a strong foothold in India despite revolutionary changes. The key to success lay in locks for Ardeshir Godrej who started a factory of locks at Lal Baugh in Mumbai. In 122 years of its existence, the company has expanded into an array of sectors. Godrej Almirahs, as one of the brand’s strongest products, makes a sale of more than 120 million units till date with more than 500 dealer outlets selling Godrej Interio storages.

1923: Riding high on locks and soaps, Godrej Group ventured into making timeless designed almirahs. The first model of Godrej almirahs called the ‘safe cabinet’ was available in grey enamel with five adjustable shelves. The product soon became part of the young Indian couple’s new matrimonial home where there often used to be a waiting period of two to three months for product delivery.

1997: As Godrej Group celebrates 100 years of operation, it highlights Godrej almirahs as one of its key products. The USP mentioned in the earliest catalogues of the product was thief-resistant, vermin-proof, handsome and cheap.

1999: The company sold 20,000 of Godrej almirahs this year, the highest number since operation.

2006: With an amalgamation of aesthetics and functionality, Godrej Interio was formed as a business unit of Godrej & Boyce, part of Godrej Group.

2010: Making a statement in the interior space, Godrej almirah launched "Kreation’. As a modular range, it is an extendable wardrobe with a size that grows as the need  grows. Coming in multiple shades of colour, the almirah is a ‘wall to wall solution’ which is 10 per cent cheaper than what a carpenter makes.

2013: Godrej has been at the helm of redefining the marketplace and this is reflected in its marketing and branding strategy. The group continued to reinforce this personality with Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador. He was chosen as the face for the new campaign – ‘Har Idea Se Zindagi Muskuraye/ Ideas that make life brighter’.

2017: Making a dent in steel, the company introduced its ‘Slimline’ range of cupboards. They looked sleek and came in a knock-down condition which are easy to assemble and transport with trending door colours like fuchsia pink, deep blue, purple, magenta and maroon. The design also addresses the need for a solution for compact living spaces available today.

2018: The company doubled its revenues in eight years and closed FY2018 at Rs 300 crore.


“From myriad designs, shelf arrangements, finishes and even safety features, Godrej almirahs have constantly evolved in
accordance with the changes in consumer demands and expectations. In India, gifting an almirah has been closely associated with a milestone in life; whether it is marriage or a new home. Even today, it continues to be closely associated with the family and will continue to hold its place for generations to come.” Anil Sain Mathur, COO, Godrej & Boyce

2019: Staying relevant with customizable options without compromising on the quality of steel, Anil Mathur, COO, Godrej & Boyce, says, “Godrej almirahs are not just chic, but also light weight as per the modern-day requirement. It doesn’t mean that the quality of steel is compromised as is done in most of the cheaper options available in the market.”

(This article was first published in the August 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Workplace Diversity

Is Culture and Gender Equality in India Still a Far Cry?

Women Entrepreneurs

Superbottoms Changes the Diaper Business in India

Google Analytics

Get Certified in Google Analytics in 48 Hours