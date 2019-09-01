The Executive Selection: Julian's Barbershop

Established in 2003 by Julian Colclough, this enterprise offers customers a range of high-quality grooming services.

September 1, 2019 1 min read

It didn’t take too long for me to surrender to the sense of calm that sort of descends on you when you’re being treated to the services offered by the fine professionals who work at Julian’s Barbershop in Dubai.

Source: Julian's Barbershop

Established in 2003 by Julian Colclough, this enterprise, located at Arenco Tower in Dubai Media City, offers customers a range of high-quality grooming services, all of which are rendered by Colclough and his team within a classically designed space featuring a host of accents and details that are all throwbacks to British barbershops of yore.

Source: Julian's Barbershop

While you can rest assured that you’ll be coming out of a session at Julian’s Barbershop with a polished haircut or a well-trimmed beard, you’ll also find yourself being served with some good ol’ banter from Colclough and his team while you’re there- and that’s an experience in itself.

