Apple iPhone 11 Series Goes Big With Camera & Here's How It Looks

Apple's latest iPhone 11 series is out and here's what we have to say about the phones

September 11, 2019 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Apple’s new line of iPhones for 2019 has been unveiled and you get to choose from iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Keeping its phone rate standard they start at $699, $999 and $1,099, respectively.

The latest iPhones brings a lot on the floor and has its focus big this time on camera. The hopes with the new phones are high and here’s what we think of them.

Introducing the new triple-camera system on iPhone 11 Pro. Pre-order on 9.13. Expand for more. pic.twitter.com/cPH86lZvcC — Apple (@Apple) September 10, 2019

Color and Design

While you get to choose from various colour options when talked about design the phone is quite similar to the previous iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Though the model looks more refined and less like a fingerprint magnet.

The Pro phones have a matte finish and steel case that gives it a stunning look.

Source: Apple.com

Camera and Specs

Fresh colors, a A13 Bionic processor and longer battery life. The camera is the highlight feature and Apple has certainly done a brilliant job with it. The back of Pro phones dons three cameras while iPhone 11 has two. Swapping among the three lenses is easy. The front-facing camera has a slow-motion feature called “Solfie” that might be fun to use.

Talking about iPhone 11 Pro, Apple wrote, “A transformative triple‑camera system that adds tons of capability without complexity. An unprecedented leap in battery life. And a mind‑blowing chip that doubles down on machine learning and pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. Welcome to the first iPhone powerful enough to be called Pro.”

Source: Apple.com

Apple is known to follow certain characteristics when it comes to their phone. However, this time putting three cameras is one of the biggest risks they have taken.

As per Apple, the phone’s performance has got faster which will enhance its features like Face ID unlocking. But no significant effort is made in its making except the camera.

Missing

As rumoured before the phone has no wireless charging feature, compatibility with Apple Pencil and a USB-C port. Apple users will have to wait till next year of 5G support.

Preorder and Buy

All the three models will be available for preorder starting September 13 and will be available in-stores from September 20.

iPhone 11 Keys Specs

· A13 Bionic chip, iOS 13, Faster Face ID unlocking, Wi-Fi 6 support

· Storage variant: 64GB, 128GB, 512GB

· Dual camera system (wide and ultrawide ) with a 12-megapixel lenses (2x optical zoom)

· Color Palette: black, white, yellow, purple, green, Product Red

· Camera night mode, Monochrome effect for portrait mode and slow-motion video for the selfie camera aka "slofies"

· Price: Starts at $699

Source: Apple.com

New iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max Key Specs

· Screen sizes: 5.8- and 6.5-inch OLED displays (458 ppi pixel density)

· Textured matte finish

· Storage variants: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB

· iOS 13 on-board

· Rear cameras Wide, ultrawide, telephoto lenses (4x optical zoom)

· 4K video for both front and rear cameras

· Monochrome effect for portrait mode and slow-motion video for the selfie camera aka "slofies"

· "Super Retina XDR" display, supports HDR 10 with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound

· Battery: 4 hours more battery life (Pro) and 5 hours longer battery life (Pro Max)

· Wi-Fi 6 support, Faster Face ID unlocking, Fast charging adapter

· Color palette: Midnight green, space gray, silver, gold

· iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 and iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1,099

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-rAeqN-Q7x4" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>