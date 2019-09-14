Books

3 Books That Influenced Kausshal Dugarr, Founder and CEO, Teabox

Dugarr is also the co-founder of Books to Read, a non-profit aimed to help primary and secondary school children get access to books from developing nations.
Raised in Darjeeling, with his family in the tea business, it was inevitable that Kausshal Dugarr too would find his way into the trade. His idea was to ensure that tea consumers, no matter where they are in the world, get access to the freshest teas by creating a direct-to-consumer brand. Today, Teabox sells its products globally and has shipped to more than 112 countries so far. Dugarr and his team at Books to Read shipped around 100,000 books from Singapore to schools in Tanzania and Zambia. Here are three favourite books of Dugarr.

The Class by Erich Segal
The class shows the historic triumphs and personal failures of four individuals as they set to claim their place in the world. It also depicts the vulnerabilities exhibited in the journey. Yet they persevere. It made me realize that one’s journey in life is one’s own and the path to a goal is perhaps going to be riddled with lots of ups and downs.

The Laws of the Spirit World by Khorshed Bhavnagri
I learnt about a higher purpose, which is more than achieving certain materialistic goals. The book makes you realize that your purpose in this life is very different from what most of us end up believing in. I began to realize the ultimate purpose of life and how I can work towards achieving that.

Half Lion: How P.V. Narasimha Rao Transformed India by Vinay Sitapati
I never knew the kind of impact Rao had as a prime minister until I read this book. He brilliantly worked around/above/ under/with folks displaying Machiavellianism that helped him made India progress. The book helped me change my view of politics and how good can be done by navigating the best and the worst within politics. It also made me realise that politics, if done right, can have a considerable impact and is not to be judged as one single corrupt cesspool.

