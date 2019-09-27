Power Trip: Belkin Boost↑Up Power Bank

Belkin keeps you and your device going all day long with BOOST↑ UP.

Belkin keeps you and your device going all day long with BOOST↑UP, its high capacity power bank. The BOOST↑UP Power Bank 20K and included USB-C cable charges all of your most coveted devices, including MacBook, iPad, Surface Pro, and even Nintendo Switch, while on-the-go.

This gadget is small but powerful, boasting of a 20100mAh battery, which supports USB Power Delivery 2.0 30W to rapidly power up any device, and keep you charged up and ready to go.

