Power Trip: Belkin Boost↑Up Power Bank

Belkin keeps you and your device going all day long with BOOST↑ UP.
Image credit: Belkin
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Belkin keeps you and your device going all day long with BOOST↑UP, its high capacity power bank. The BOOST↑UP Power Bank 20K and included USB-C cable charges all of your most coveted devices, including MacBook, iPad, Surface Pro, and even Nintendo Switch, while on-the-go.

This gadget is small but powerful, boasting of a 20100mAh battery, which supports USB Power Delivery 2.0 30W to rapidly power up any device, and keep you charged up and ready to go.

