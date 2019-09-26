Project Grow

How Tech Entrepreneur Tobias Peggs and Kimbal Musk Are Changing the Future of Food With New Farming Technology (Podcast)

The co-founders of Square Roots have a lofty goal: bring the urban farm's technology to 10 billion people by 2050.
How Tech Entrepreneur Tobias Peggs and Kimbal Musk Are Changing the Future of Food With New Farming Technology (Podcast)
Image credit: Square Roots | Instagram
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
1 min read

In 2016, Tobias Peggs and Kimbal Musk partnered up to launch Square Roots, a Brooklyn-based urban farming incubator that aims to empower the next generation of farmers with new tech. The startup grows food in shipping containers by way of controlled microclimates and specialized lighting, with the ultimate goal of connecting communities across the U.S. with fresh, local produce. Before Square Roots, Peggs earned his Ph.D. in AI and led two tech companies to acquisitions by Adobe and Walmart.

In this episode of How Success Happens, Peggs discusses the future of food and offers his advice for entrepreneurs looking to sell their startups. 

