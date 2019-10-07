How Much Will Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Cost?

Google is set to launch both the phones by Oct 15 and it might be cheaper than Pixel 3 and 3 XL

October 7, 2019 2 min read

The much-awaited Google Pixel 4 will be unveiled on 15th October. In the last month, we have seen a lot of details about the phone get leaked but there is one detail that hasn’t been aware of – the price.

But it looks like now we might have an idea of how much the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL might cost. Serial leaker Evan Blass, who is known for his information recently tweeted the Canadian prices of both the phones (64GB and 128GB variants).

According to Blass, 64GB of the Pixel 4 will cost CAD$1049.95 (approximately INR 56,000) and 128GB will cost CAD$1199.95 (approximately INR 64,000). While the 64GB Pixel 4 XL will cost CAD$1199.95 (approximately INR 64,000) and 128GB will cost CAD$1359.95 (approximately INR 72,5000).

Moving on to the features, Google has made the phone more user-friendly and has added ‘Live Caption’ that transcribes subtitles and put them on the screen. They have also added Motion Sense Mode and is expected to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. Pixel users will love the speed of the phone as it has 6GB RAM. Pixel 4 will sport a 5.7-inch 90Hz 1080p+ OLED display and Pixel 4 XL will have a 6.3 inch 90Hz 1440p+ OLED panel. The camera comes with a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 16-megapixel telephoto camera.

Moving on to the battery Pixel 4 will have 2,800mAh battery while the Pixel 4 XL is expected to have a 3,700mAh battery.

There are also reports that Google will be launching a new version of Pixel Buds earphones "Pixel Buds 2" on the launch day. The feature will be similar to that of the previous model.

Moreover, it is also being said that Google will also announce its next launch of Home Mini, a new Nest Wi-Fi, and the Pixelbook Go. The count down for the Made by Google 2019 launch has begun and it would be interesting to see what the new Pixel holds in store for us.