Luxury Brands

The Executive Selection: Rolex

Fresh from this year's edition of the international watch and jewelry show Baselworld is the Rolex Datejust 36.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Rolex
Image credit: Rolex
Rolex Datejust 36
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Fresh from this year’s edition of the international watch and jewelry show Baselworld is the Rolex Datejust 36. As a new version of the signature timepiece launched in 1945, this watch, running on the brand’s new Calibre 3235, is encased in a 36mm corrosion-resistant Oystersteel, which boasts of a water resistance of up to 100 meters.

This particular timepiece comes in two variants: one with a refined, black sunray-finish dial and fluted bezel, while the other combines a white mother-of-pearl dial with 10 diamond hour markers in 18 ct. white gold settings and a bezel set with 52 brilliant-cut diamonds. Perfect for anyone with a penchant for timeless style. 

Related: The Executive Selection: Bremont

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Luxury Brands

The Rise Of Responsible Luxury

Luxury Brands

Profits With Purpose: AUrate Co-Founder Bouchra Ezzahraoui

Luxury Brands

The Executive Selection: S. T. Dupont