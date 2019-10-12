The Executive Selection: Rolex

Fresh from this year's edition of the international watch and jewelry show Baselworld is the Rolex Datejust 36.

Fresh from this year’s edition of the international watch and jewelry show Baselworld is the Rolex Datejust 36. As a new version of the signature timepiece launched in 1945, this watch, running on the brand’s new Calibre 3235, is encased in a 36mm corrosion-resistant Oystersteel, which boasts of a water resistance of up to 100 meters.

This particular timepiece comes in two variants: one with a refined, black sunray-finish dial and fluted bezel, while the other combines a white mother-of-pearl dial with 10 diamond hour markers in 18 ct. white gold settings and a bezel set with 52 brilliant-cut diamonds. Perfect for anyone with a penchant for timeless style.

