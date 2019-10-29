Is Your Train Travel Agent Duping you? IRCTC Comes To Rescue

Indian Railways has initiated a transparent and convenient refund system for the customers which would assist them for cancellation and fully waitlisted dropped tickets

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) is in a bid to initiate a refund system in which customers would find it convenient to process booking and cancellation of their tickets and get credible refund of it. This new refund system has been implemented by Indian Railways PSU, and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.

It is an OTP (One time Password) based refund system wherein OTP will be received as SMS on the registered mobile number of the passenger. This system is applicable to those e-tickets which are booked through IRCTC authorized agents only.

Get to know the Process

Under this new procedure, whenever a ticket is booked through approved IRCTC operator is dropped by the client or completely waitlisted dropped ticket, OTP SMS will be sent on Customer/traveler portable number. This number is being provided by the customer/client at the time of ticket booking along with the amount of refund. The client/traveler will be required to impart the OTP to the operator who booked the ticket, for getting the discount.

OTP based refund procedure will guarantee more transparency in the framework for the benefit of the client. It is an easy to use facility wherein traveler will get to know about the accurate refund amount got by operator for his behalf against dropped ticket or completely waitlisted dropped ticket.

The goal of the initiative is to streamline the abrogation refund procedure further with the aim that cancellation amount is refunded on time to the client by the operators.

Guidelines for the customers

1. In order to receive the advantage from the scheme, customer ought to provide exact mobile number .of one of the travelers to the IRCTC authorized agent at the time of booking reserved rail e-tickets.

2. Customer/traveler ought to guarantee that the agent records their contact no. accurately at the time of booking reserved rail e-tickets.

3. Only IRCTC approved agents are allowed to book reserved rail e-passes to the customer.

4. OTP based refund for dropped tickets or completely waitlisted dropped tickets, will be managed just if the ticket is reserved through IRCTC approved operators.